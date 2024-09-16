Pasco County Commission voting to limit more car wash construction

CBC

A body found eight years ago on the shores of Lake Huron has been identified as a man who set out to peddle and paddle thousands of kilometres from Alberta to his hometown in Ontario. Police confirmed the identity of Garnet Michael Nelson using genetic genealogy, including DNA tests, on Monday. Nelson was found on Oct. 15, 2016 washed up near Port Albert, roughly 16 kilometres north of Goderich. Police noted at the time he was wearing a lifejacket.An investigation was launched, and police appeal