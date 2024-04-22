Pasco County English teacher used poetry to help fight life-threatening disease
April is National Poetry Month, and there is a teacher in Pasco County who not only loves reading and writing poetry but also credits it with saving her life. She hopes to be a voice in the community about how powerful it can be. ABC Action News first introduced you to Kimberly Phinney last year when she was a recipient of the National Society of High School Scholars Educator of the Year Award, despite spending half the year teaching from a hospital bed.