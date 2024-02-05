Pasco County Government starts new department to prepare for the future
There are plenty of areas that need attention around Pasco County, including the roads. “If you go down Little Road, you go Northbound. The lines are starting to fade something terrible. They got to get some guys out there with the spray trailers and start spraying those lines back in,” said Richard Frederick, who runs a hotdog stand outside the Pasco County Government Center. Roads, bridges, buildings—all the infrastructure around Pasco are a priority for the new Office of Strategy and Sustainability.