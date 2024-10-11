Pasco County sandbag locations

Latest Stories
Anderson Cooper Struck by Flying Debris from Hurricane Milton During Live News Report: 'That Wasn't Good'
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
- USA TODAY
Video shows mammoth 28-foot wave crash inside Milton before slamming Florida
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
- The Daily Beast
Millions Watch Wealthy Mom Melt Down Riding Out Hurricane
Millions of people have been watching a mom who defied evacuation orders to show off a “Milton-proof” concrete mansion her husband built to withstand the hurricane.Posting under the name Kricketfelt on TikTok, the Florida mom kept followers updated through the night until her power was knocked out.The mother-of-three hunkered down in Tampa with her husband and their Rottweiler named Zeus and filmed as the hurricane hit.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandal
- HuffPost
Florida Democrat Shuts Down Marjorie Taylor Greene And Her Hurricane Conspiracy ‘Machine’
Jared Moskowitz slammed the Georgia Republican for her “very dangerous” misinformation.
- USA TODAY
'It's gone': Hurricane Milton swamps lives, blows away retirement dreams in Punta Gorda
Residents of Punta Gorda emerged after Hurricane Milton raked across Florida to find roads flooded, homes water logged and dreams dashed.
- USA TODAY
Tampa Bay was spared catastrophic storm surge from Hurricane Milton. Here's why.
Water in Tampa Bay was returning to normal levels Thursday. The area experienced 'reverse storm surge' that drove water away from the shoreline.
- People
Man Allegedly Held Wife, 7 Children and Mother-in-Law Captive for 20 Years, Sexually Abusing Several of Them
One of the suspect's daughters escaped their home and reported him to police, per local authorities
- Bradenton Herald
See what Hurricane Milton did to Florida. Video of the arriving storm and the damage
Flooded streets, bashed-in buildings, ripped roofs.
- The Canadian Press
More than 2 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida, causes deaths and flooding
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) after producing a barrage of tornadoes, but sparing Tampa a direct hit.
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Fearsome Hurricane Milton leaves trail of damage after Florida landfall
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing widespread impacts to the state.
- Moneywise
N.C. mayor says daughter was denied $750 FEMA aid promised by Kamala Harris after Hurricane Helene ‘wiped out’ her home
The amount she got ‘won’t even cover what’s in her refrigerator.’
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing The US States They'll Never Step Foot In, And Don't Be Offended If Yours Is On Here
"I call it the dead dog state."
- BuzzFeed
People Who Have Lived Through Intense Hurricanes Are Sharing The Advice They Wish They'd Had Beforehand
Humans can't control the weather, but there are things we can do to prepare for major hurricanes.
- BuzzFeed
36 Heart-Wrenching Photos That Show Hurricane Milton's Devastation In Florida
I can't say I've ever seen a dumpster on a roof like that before.
- People
Houston Father Bound, Suffocated and Raped His 8-Month-Old Daughter: 'Worst Kind of Evil'
Luis Luna, 27, was convicted of capital murder in the August 2020 suffocation death of his 8-month-old daughter, Savayah Mason
- HuffPost
‘Let Me Finish’: CNN Anchor Calls Out Trump Spox Over His Hurricane Hypocrisy
CNN’s Kate Bolduan wasn’t having it with Karoline Leavitt’s interruption as she checked her on Trump’s FEMA lies.
- People
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attorney Says 'Food's Probably the Roughest Part' of Mogul's Life in Prison
Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial date on sex crimes charges has been set for May 5, 2025
- The Weather Network
Bright Northern Lights possible tonight after arrival of speedy solar storm
Eyes to the sky! More aurora displays may be on the way following a powerful solar flare and the eruption of an exceptionally fast solar storm.
- CNN
Milton’s storm surge could reach record-breaking levels. Here’s what that looks like
CNN’s Kate Bolduan demonstrates what a rapid rise in water levels could look like.
- People
A Passerby Thought He'd Found 2 Mannequins. It Turned Out to Be Slain 7-Year-Old and Her Mother
Kirkland Warren, 28, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated murder and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Meshay Melendez, 27, and her daughter, Layla Stewart, 7