Pasco deputies water rescues

CBC

Police in Port Huron, Mich., say they arrested three men who allege illegally entered the U.S., across the St. Clair River from Canada in a raft.According to authorities, they were spotted near the mouth of the Black River on Monday.Investigators determined the trio were Mexican citizens.When officers responded, police say they saw the accused carrying duffel bags and running northbound on Michigan Street near Grand River Avenue.Authorities show the raft they allege was used by three Mexicans tr