Pasco deputies water rescues

- People
Calif. Dad Sentenced for Driving Off Cliff with 2-Year-Old Twins Because He Was Angry at Girls' Mother
“Girls are going to Heaven and I’m going to Hell to wait for you,” he texted their mother in June 2020
- Global News
Elaborate homeless encampment discovered by police in Calgary
Calgary police, bylaw officers and city contractors have been at the scene of an underground tunnel encampment. The discovery is highlighting the dangers faced by those living on the street. Michael King reports near the encampment along 25th Avenue Southeast
- USA TODAY
Watch Hurricane Helene live cameras as storm approaches Florida
Hurricane Helene continues to rapidly strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its landfall in Florida, watch live cameras in storm's path.
- The Weather Network
Major Hurricane Helene nears Florida with 'catastrophic' winds, storm surge
Hurricane Helene could bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge, with officials warning to heed evacuation orders as this is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas
- Global News
Ontario customer charged with uttering threats, assault after waiter demands payment
A Brampton, Ont., man is facing criminal charges for assault and uttering threats after a dispute with a waiter trying to collect a $371 bill at Blue Mountain village. As Sean O’Shea reports, the bill was eventually paid — but waiter Robbie Martin says workers in his industry frequently have to deal with unreasonable customers without sufficient training.
- The Weather Network
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits off coast of Victoria, shaking felt in Vancouver
There were reports of shaking in Victoria and Vancouver, as a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit early Thursday morning
- The Canadian Press
Alabama puts man convicted of killing 3 to death in the country’s second nitrogen gas execution
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama used nitrogen gas Thursday to execute a man convicted of killing three people in back-to-back workplace shootings, the second time the method that has generated debate about its humaneness has been used in the country
- CBC
Toronto's oldest apartment set to get 10-storey addition — tenants still inside
The city's oldest apartment building appears set to get a brand new life.A Dutch developer, ProWinko, is planning on adding 10 storeys to an existing low-rise heritage building in the Annex — while the current tenants continue to live inside.But tenants at 41-45 Spadina Rd. say they're worried."If something catastrophic happens, we end up with the Red Cross for two weeks," said Charlotte Mickie, a 32-year resident of the building. "What's plan B?"Mickie said tenants want assurances that they'll
- People
Little Girl Allegedly Flees Home with Handcuff on Arm Claiming She'd Been Abused, Grandmother Arrested
Laura Southworth, 54, is facing charges of child neglect and unlawful restraint, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE
- BuzzFeed
I'm Sorry, But These Tweets About The Mayor Of New York Being Indicted Are Way Funnier Than They Should Be
I did notice a slight uptick in rat activity last night.
- Global News
Alleged Ontario Porsche thief on bail faces more auto theft charges
Sarah Badshaw, the 18-year-old woman involved in a brazen Porsche theft in Mississauga earlier this month, is now accused of being involved in two more auto thefts that happened over the span of five days.
- HuffPost
It's A Good Time To Revisit What Project 2025 Would Mean For Hurricane Forecasts
Trump infamously took a Sharpie to a federal hurricane projection. Project 2025 would wield an ax.
- CBC
3 Mexicans arrested for allegedly crossing into Michigan from Canada illegally, police say
Police in Port Huron, Mich., say they arrested three men who allege illegally entered the U.S., across the St. Clair River from Canada in a raft.According to authorities, they were spotted near the mouth of the Black River on Monday.Investigators determined the trio were Mexican citizens.When officers responded, police say they saw the accused carrying duffel bags and running northbound on Michigan Street near Grand River Avenue.Authorities show the raft they allege was used by three Mexicans tr
- CNN
‘Education of hatred’: Killing of Japanese boy sparks soul searching in China over rising nationalism
The killing of a Japanese schoolboy in China has sparked an outpouring of anger and soul searching over the rise of extreme nationalism in the country, with some accusing the government of fanning anti-Japan sentiment and even the “education of hatred.”
- Yahoo News Canada
Finally, some good news: Students give janitor life changing gift, Canadian touched by suicide raises awareness and oversize baby penguin goes viral
In a world often dominated by challenging headlines, Yahoo News Canada aims to spotlight uplifting news stories both local and beyond.
- People
The Wild True Story of Netflix's “Jailbreak”: How Vicky White Helped Felon Casey White Escape From Jail for 11 Days
In April 2022, corrections officer Vicky White helped felon Casey White escape from jail. Only one of them made it out alive
- The Canadian Press
Reality TV star Julie Chrisley to be re-sentenced in bank fraud and tax evasion case
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge was set to re-sentence reality TV star Julie Chrisley on Wednesday after an appeals court ordered a new sentence for her conviction on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.
- United Press International
Tropical Storm Isaac expected to become a hurricane Friday
Tropical storm Isaac is expected to grow into a hurricane by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday night, as the storm was generating swells affecting the coast of Bermuda.
- CNN
New footage reveals key clues to understanding mysterious orca group, scientists say
The Humboldt Current’s orcas have yet to be assigned to an ecotype, and their hunting behavior provides clues about where the mysterious population might belong, researchers say.
- CBC
Smaller Alberta cities, towns fed up with encampment issues
Homeless encampments are no longer limited to Alberta's big cites. Medium-sized cities and towns are also grappling with an issue that has become too complex and costly for municipal governments to handle. Municipalities like Slave Lake are pushing back, saying emergency shelters are a provincial responsibility. Others say the province needs to set standards for shelters and update regulations that push some people to live in encampments. Homelessness is expected to be up for debate this week at