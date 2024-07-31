Pasco Mosquito Control working to protect citizens from dengue fever
A local organization is working to protect citizens from dengue fever. While most people try and stay away from mosquitoes, Agne Prasauskas and the rest of the team at Pasco County’s Mosquitos Control District get very close to the critters. “Watching them under the microscope and testing them you get used to that. But the bites I never get used to. They always find me too," said Prasauskas, who is the Research and Surveillance Director.