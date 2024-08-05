Paso Robles man arrested after allegedly stabbing person, fleeing scene, police say

A person was stabbed Sunday morning during an altercation in Paso Robles.

According to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department, at around 2:07 a.m., officers were notified of a stabbing victim who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed there had been an altercation in the 3300 block of Vine Street earlier in the morning, the release said.

Police said 32-year-old Alberto CruzNieves, of Paso Robles, was identified as the suspect. CruzNieves had allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle after the stabbing.

Soon after, CHP officers in Kern County located CruzNieves in a vehicle and took him into custody without incident, according to the release.

CruzNieves was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of charges of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the release.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.