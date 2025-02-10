Passenger, 15, named after fatal river crash

A Toyota Hilux left the road and entered the River Nene at the Embankment on Friday evening [Google]

A teenage boy who died after a pick-up truck crashed into a river has been named by police.

Joe Maddy, 15, of Irchester, was a passenger in the silver Toyota Hilux when it left the road and entered the River Nene at the Embankment, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, at 23:10 GMT on Friday.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, including Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, which conducted a water rescue, he later died in hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man from Irchester who sustained minor injuries in the crash, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

'Very sad time'

Following the fatal collision, the reasons for which remain unknown, Joe's family thanked "everyone for their kind words at this very sad time".

Northamptonshire Police wants to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, saw the vehicle in the moments before it, or has dashcam footage of the incident.

