Passengers Baffled as Falcons Board International Flight

A passenger flying from Qatar to Morocco recently was baffled when he thought he saw two passengers carrying “eagles” in the plane’s cabin.

This footage captured on Saturday, December 28, and posted to TikTok by Ryan Orlove shows the two passengers with what were actually falcons perched on their arms. Orlove said the men were disembarking at the end of an eight-hour flight.

“I didn’t smell or hear them at all,” Orlove told SWNS. He said that people commented under his TikTok video that falcons are often flown in business- or first-class in the Middle East for competitions or hunting trips.

According to the Visit Qatar website, falcons are the national bird of Qatar, with the historic sport of falconry still practiced in the country today. Credit: Ryan Orlove via Storyful