Passenger blames this cruise line for sexual assault incident
For the second time this year, a former Margaritaville at Sea passenger is claiming to be a victim of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed against the cruise line.
TORONTO — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife said, as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than a million dollars in an alleged investment scam.
Mia Bailey, 28, faces two felony murder charges and an attempted murder charge
The woman, who has not been identified, gave authorities the address of the residence before hanging up
Juan Morgan Munoz, 31, is allegely behind a fatal hit-and-run in Dallas
The Toronto police hate crimes unit is investigating after video surfaced online of a mobile advertising truck displaying anti-Muslim digital images and messages.In videos posted to social media, the truck appears to display a series of questions that say: "Is this Lebanon? Is this Yemen? Is this Syria? Is this Iraq?"The truck then displays images of what appears to be Muslims praying and protesting in Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. Palestinian flags and the square's concrete arches are visi
A 58-year-old lobster dealer with a long and infamous past in southwest Nova Scotia has been handed five years in prison for defrauding a fisheries company of what the prosecutor in the case says was more than a million dollars.Terry Banks, a Brooklyn, N.S., man with a prior record for large-scale fraud, was sentenced Wednesday by Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Pierre Muise, in a case that reverberated in the lucrative lobster industry when charges were first laid in 2017.Crown prosecutor Ric
Justice Neil Gorsuch chastised the Supreme Court majority for ruling against a drug trafficking defendant Thursday, arguing the decision gives the government too much prosecutorial power. Delilah Guadalupe Diaz appealed to the justices after a jury found her guilty of importing methamphetamine across the U.S. southern border, a charge that requires the government to prove…
If the Supreme Court undermines the prosecution of hundreds of people accused of joining the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, former President Donald Trump and his allies are poised to promote that ruling as a rebuke of the Justice Department’s efforts to prosecute members of the pro-Trump mob.
VAUGHAN, Ont. — York Region police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder after a targeted shooting killed a 21-year-old woman in the parking lot of a mall north of Toronto. Police say a second man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder following the Tuesday shooting in the parking lot at the Vaughan Mills mall in Vaughan, Ont. York Regional Police say officers responded to a report of an injured woman with a gunshot wound at around 5:30 p.m. They say 21-year-old
An advertising truck that is being investigated by Toronto police, after it was spotted this week driving through the city while displaying anti-Muslim images and messages, is registered under Rebel News Network, a provincial database shows.
Kimberley Ann Hawkins rode off on Neil Shadwick’s scooter leaving him to die in the freezing cold in January 2023.
PARIS (AP) — Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.
A convicted sex offender who is the prime suspect of killing a 19-year-old woman was not properly monitored, a coroner has concluded. Senior coroner Tom Osborne said Leah Croucher, who had disappeared while walking to work, was murdered by Neil Maxwell on 15 February 2019. Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown told an inquest at Milton Keynes Coroner's Court that he believed "absolutely" that Ms Croucher was killed by Maxwell.
Las Vegas police found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds in an alley after they say it appears he sexually assaulted a woman in a shed.
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say a six-year-old boy has died after being hit by a school bus in Vaughan, Ont.
Jay Slater hasn't been seen since he left his friends in Tenerife 48 hours ago.
Community members helped identify a man who is accused of raping a 13 year old in Queens, New York.
A 6 year old boy has been struck and killed by a school bus in a residential area of Kleinburg. As Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports, a community now in mourning has had concerns about road safety in the area before.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the second time this month, a police dog has been killed while trying to help arrest a suspect in South Carolina.
A Greenville teenager has been arrested in the case of a South Carolina woman found dead on the side of a road with her small children, deputies said.