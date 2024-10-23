Passenger dies after Greenville crash that also injured 2 others, troopers say

CBC

A 32-year-old is facing 12 charges after a deadly car crash on Highway 11.RCMP say they were notified on Saturday night around 9:45 p.m. CST that a truck and an SUV had crashed into each other about one kilometre north of Dundurn, Sask., about 35 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.Police say the truck was travelling on the wrong side of the highway, northbound in the southbound lane.The two women in the SUV, ages 50 and 20, were declared dead at the scene. They were from Lake Isle, Alta., and the