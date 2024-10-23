Passenger dies after Greenville crash that also injured 2 others, troopers say
Passenger dies after Greenville crash that also injured 2 others, troopers say
Passenger dies after Greenville crash that also injured 2 others, troopers say
A party guest at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘s events has claimed in a new lawsuit that a pro-athlete stopped the mogul from continuing to sexually assault him at a party.In a complaint filed Sunday, a man identified as “John Doe” claims the Bad Boy mogul made unwanted advances toward him at a party and grabbed his genitals through his pants, “squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner.”Doe, a luxury car and jewelry businessman who had previously worked with Diddy, alleged that the incident took
The sentencing hearing for the Carnduff, Sask., man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine resumed Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina.The offence occurred over 100 days in 2021 and 2022.In April, 55-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson was found guilty by a jury of contravention of a custody order. He spent Monday morning explaining why he feels he has been punished enough.Jackson also admitted he has no remorse for his
More than a year after Hamas and other armed groups launched their terror attack against Israel, Shirel Golan became their latest victim. She died by suicide on Sunday.
A 32-year-old is facing 12 charges after a deadly car crash on Highway 11.RCMP say they were notified on Saturday night around 9:45 p.m. CST that a truck and an SUV had crashed into each other about one kilometre north of Dundurn, Sask., about 35 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.Police say the truck was travelling on the wrong side of the highway, northbound in the southbound lane.The two women in the SUV, ages 50 and 20, were declared dead at the scene. They were from Lake Isle, Alta., and the
It was a typical Wednesday evening for Noland Keaulana, who was fixing his truck at his grandparents’ house, when he received an alert on his phone about a 17-year-old missing off the Honolulu coast.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a Vermont man charged with impaired driving in Cobden, Ont., last week was not aware he was in Canada.In a news release Monday, Renfrew OPP say they received reports of a truck with flat tires and Vermont licence plates stuck in a drive-thru in Cobden around 5 a.m. Thursday."The driver didn't know where they were, and still believed they were in the United States," OPP said."Police learned that the driver had failed to stop at the border and there were grounds
It’s only October, but the former president is already bringing up the war on Christmas.
Warning: This story contains details some may find disturbing. A list of resources for people who have experienced sexual violence appears at the end.The owner of a P.E.I. foot clinic embroiled in allegations that he was working as a podiatrist without any formal credentials has been charged by Charlottetown police with several crimes unrelated to his podiatry practice.John Johnson, 26, was arrested and charged with trespassing, mischief, voyeurism and committing an indecent act."That type of di
A police officer's daughter has been jailed for three years after posting sexual images of his ex-lover on an escort site in an act of revenge. Eleanor Brown, 24, "conspired" with her sister Sophie and her mother Sarah - both ex-police officers - to create a fake profile of the woman on the site, Leeds Crown Court heard. Brown had held a grudge against her victim since she was a teenager after her father Geoff had a short-lived affair with her in 2012, the court was told.
Two separate searches are underway after two men went missing hundreds of kilometres apart in northeast B.C.RCMP say one of the missing is Sam Benastick, 20, who failed to return from a 10-day camping trip in Redfern-Keily Park, a remote provincial park about 250 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John. He was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17.The other missing person is Jim Barnes, who was last seen on Oct. 18 when he went grouse hunting with his dog near Groundbirch Forest
Missouri's top prosecutor has lost his latest effort to challenge a judge's decision to overturn the murder conviction of a woman who spent 43 years behind bars for a killing that her attorneys argue was committed by a discredited police officer.
The computer-based complexities of modern vehicles are beyond the average driver's ability to understand -- and your mechanic knows it. They can easily convince you that you need to spend a ton of...
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine court has convicted and sentenced to life 17 Islamic militants for kidnapping for ransom 21 people, including European tourists and Asian workers, from a dive resort in Malaysia more than two decades ago, officials said Monday.
While imprisoned at FCI Danbury, Bannon has worked as an orderly in the prison library, making sure books were properly put away
Steven Ling raped and murdered Joanne Tulip in Northumberland in 1997, stabbing her 60 times.
A woman who was missing after her home was washed away in a mudslide in Coquitlam, B.C., on Saturday has been found dead, police say.Coquitlam RCMP said a search and rescue crew found the body of the 57-year-old woman on Sunday evening. "This is a deeply tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a statement Monday. Police said they were called to a slide along Quarry Road, on the southern edge of Pinecone Burke Provincial Park, at about
NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — Two men charged in the killing of former Air India bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a British Columbia court.
Age UK calls the infection "preventable."
Premier Doug Ford is not only waging war on municipal bike lanes across Ontario, he's willing to use taxpayer dollars to rip them up.