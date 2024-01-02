Japan plane fire: Miracle escape as hundreds rescued from runway inferno

The passengers and crew were evacuated - STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of people were miraculously evacuated from a passenger jet that erupted into flames at a Tokyo airport on Tuesday after it collided with a coastguard plane ferrying supplies to the country’s earthquake-ravaged regions.

All 367 passengers and 12 crew onboard the Japan Airlines (JAL) jet were safely evacuated after it touched down at Haneda International Airport at around 6pm local time (09:00 GMT).

Five people onboard the coastguard plane, carrying food destined for the western Ishikawa prefecture, were killed in the collision.

The captain of the aircraft, a Bombardier-built Dash-8 maritime patrol plane, was injured.

Footage aired by national broadcaster NHK showed the passenger plane moving along the runway before a large explosion of orange flames erupted from beneath and behind it.

Those onboard were forced to evacuate via emergency slides at the front and rear of the aircraft, which had taken off from New Chitose Airport outside Sapporo in Hokkaido.

A passenger in a seat above the starboard wing told NHK that cabin crew instructed him to go to the forward escape slide as the doors above the wings could not open due to the fire.

Footage showed the aircraft listing on the runway with its nose wheel collapsed and flames and smoke coming from the fuselage and the engines. A section of the runway was also on fire.

More than 70 fire engines were deployed, NHK reported.

At least 17 of the people evacuated from the passenger plane were injured, the Tokyo Fire Department said.

A section of the runway also caught fire - REUTERS

Transport minister Saito said the cause of the accident was unclear and the Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB), police and other departments would continue to investigate.

A video clip taken by a passenger aboard the JAL jet showed flames on the wings as it went down the runway after the collision. Another clip showed white smoke in the cabin as passengers prepared to evacuate.

The aircraft continued to burn fiercely

They posted on Twitter: “For the first time in my life, I felt that my life was in danger. I was sitting in seat 45H of the [Airbus] A350 and immediately after the huge impact, flames erupted from both wings. Only the front hatch could be opened and while the cabin was filled with smoke I escaped with only my cell phone in my hand.”

At 7pm local time (10am GMT), the aircraft was still burning fiercely, with the nose and tail sections collapsed onto the runway.

Flights into and out of Haneda, one of the two main airports serving the Japanese capital, were suspended. JAL’s rival Japanese airline ANA said it had cancelled 112 domestic flights departing and landing at Haneda for the rest of Tuesday due to the runway shutdown.

Japan has not suffered a serious commercial aviation accident in decades.

Its worst was in 1985, when a JAL jumbo jet flying from Tokyo to Osaka crashed in the central Gunma region, killing 520 passengers and crew.

It was one of the world’s deadliest plane crashes involving a single flight.

The prime minister’s office in Japan has set up a crisis management centre to coordinate the response to the crash. The investigation is expected to focus on how the two aircraft were on the runway at the same time.