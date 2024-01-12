Passenger killed in three-car crash in Clackmannanshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 48-year-old man was killed in a road collision in Clackmannanshire.

The incident took place on the A907 Alloa Road at Park Terrace, Cambus at about midnight on Sunday.

The man was a rear-seat passenger in a Citroen C1 which was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta and an Audi A4.

The front-seat female passenger of the Citroen remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The female driver of the Citroen was treated and discharged from hospital.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 32-year-old woman, was arrested following the incident and has been released pending further inquiries.

Officers said the occupants of the Audi A4 were not injured and have asked anyone with information to come forward.