Daily Briefing: Passenger plane collides with helicopter

Scores of people are feared dead after the crash of a passenger jet and a U.S. Army helicopter. Confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's cabinet picks continue on Thursday. Rapper A$AP Rocky is in a Los Angeles courthouse fighting two felony charges that he fired a handgun at a former friend.

American Airlines plane collides with helicopter, crashes into DC river

Major search and rescue operations in the freezing-cold Potomac River continued into Thursday morning after an American Airlines regional jet with 64 people aboard collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter above Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday night.

What we know: Authorities said the flight from Wichita, Kansas, was preparing to land at the airport before it "collided in midair" with the helicopter around 9 p.m.

Rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River on Jan. 30, 2025 after a plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river outside Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29.

What to know about immigration raids across the country

“All of them, because they illegally broke our nation’s laws and therefore they are criminals as far as this administration goes."

~White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at a news briefing answering a question about how many of the people arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement since President Donald Trump returned to power actually have criminal records. The agency is publicizing its daily total of arrests, which added up to 3,104 in the past three days alone. Here's the USA TODAY Network's look at states that have seen major immigration actions in recent days.

More news to know now

More confirmation hearings are on the way

President Donald Trump’s pick for FBI director, Kash Patel, faces a contentious confirmation hearing Thursday, with Democrats expected to focus on his plans to overhaul the bureau and whether he'll seek legal retribution against Trump's political opponents. Meanwhile, Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick for director of national intelligence, will face accusations that she is an apologist for foreign dictators and heavy scrutiny over her meeting with Syria's toppled president at her Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Two North Koreans indicted for fooling American companies

Five people, including two Americans, were indicted in a fraud scheme that aimed to put remote IT workers in U.S. companies so they could funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars to North Korea, the Department of Justice announced. They funneled roughly $900,000 they raised between 2018 and 2024 to the coffers of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The case out of the Southern District of Florida is the latest in federal efforts to put a stop to increasing cases of North Korea remote worker fraud. American companies cannot hire nationals of the belligerent nation due to sanctions. Read more

Today's talkers

Super Bowl 59 will include 'more visible' law enforcement

The NFL has adjusted its security plans and received additional law enforcement support for Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans following the deadly attack in the city on Jan. 1, local officials said this week. The Super Bowl is coming to New Orleans for the first time since 2013 − and less than six weeks after Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, drove a truck into a crowded portion of the city's iconic French Quarter, leaving 14 dead and dozens of others wounded. Officials say they requested and received upgraded security measures following the incident.

Photo of the day: A$AP Rocky on trial

Rapper A$AP Rocky is in court this week for allegedly shooting a former friend in 2021. If convicted, Rocky could get up to 24 years in prison. Rihanna, Rocky's partner and the mother of his children, made a rare public appearance in the court on Wednesday, dodging cameras to attend the trial and was escorted to the courthouse and courtroom by security officials.

US rapper Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, leaves court during his felony assault trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles, California on January 29, 2025.
US rapper Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, leaves court during his felony assault trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles, California on January 29, 2025.

