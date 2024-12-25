Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, many feared dead

Mariya Gordeyeva
Updated ·2 min read

(Refiles removing garbled text in advisory)

By Mariya Gordeyeva

ASTANA (Reuters) -An Embraer passenger plane flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday with 62 passengers and five crew on board, Kazakh authorities announced, saying that 28 people had survived.

Unverified video of the crash showed the plane, which was operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, bursting into flames as it hit the ground and thick black smoke then rising. Bloodied and bruised passengers could be seen stumbling from a piece of the fuselage that had remained intact.

Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said in a statement that fire services had put out the blaze and that the survivors, including two children, were being treated at a nearby hospital. The bodies of the dead were being recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Azerbaijan Airlines said the Embraer 190 jet, with flight number J2-8243, was flying from Baku to Grozny, capital of Russia's Chechnya region, but had been forced to make an emergency landing around 3 km (1.8 miles) from Aktau in Kazakhstan. The city is on the opposite shore of the Caspian Sea from Azerbaijan and Russia.

Authorities in Kazakhstan said a government commission had been set up to investigate what had happened and its members ordered to fly to the site and ensure that the families of the dead and injured were getting the help they needed.

Kazakhstan would cooperate with Azerbaijan on the investigation, the government said.

Russia's aviation watchdog said in a statement that preliminary information suggested the pilot had decided to make an emergency landing after a bird strike.

Following the crash, Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan, was returning home from Russia where he had been due to attend a summit on Wednesday, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, expressed his condolences in a statement and said some of those being treated in hospital were in an extremely serious condition and that he and others would pray for their rapid recovery.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Tamara Vaal in Astana, Nailia Bagirova and Moscow buroWriting by Andrew OsbornEditing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Peter Graff)

Latest Stories

  • Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crashes in Kazakhstan

    A passenger plane carrying 72 people crashed in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, Kazakh officials said.Preliminary information said 28 people survived, according to officials.Images here were released by the Aktau City Administration Facebook page and show officials at the scene. Credit: Aktau City Administration via Storyful

  • Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Aktau airport

    Dozens are feared dead after a passenger plane carrying 67 people crashed in Kazakhstan, the country's emergencies ministry said.

  • An Azerbaijani Airliner has crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau

    MOSCOW (AP) — An Azerbaijani Airlines has crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau. The Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency. The number of people on board has not yet been confirmed. Local media outlets reported that the plane was carrying 67 passengers and five crew.

  • Boat Explosion at Florida Marina Leaves 1 Dead and 5 Hospitalized, 3 with ‘Traumatic’ Injuries

    The dramatic explosion on Monday, Dec. 23., was captured on an EarthCam that had been positioned at the marina

  • China and Japan expected to discuss seafood ban on Wednesday

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya in Beijing on Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said, when both men are expected to address China's ban on Japanese seafood imports. Iwaya's one-day visit to the Chinese capital, on China's invitation, is his first since assuming his role in October. Beijing imposed the ban last August after Tokyo began releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant despite Chinese opposition.

  • Man charged with 1st-degree murder in North York shooting

    A 51-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in North York earlier this month, Toronto police say. The victim, 69-year-old Mariano De-Marco, was killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 9. Police said a parking officer found De-Marco at around 4 a.m., with a gunshot wound and no vital signs lying in a driveway on Fairholme Avenue, in the area of Lawrence Avenue W. and Allen Road. At the time, police said they believed the shooting was targeted. On T

  • Why Palestinian forces are cracking down on Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank

    JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Gunfire has rung out for days from the West Bank's Jenin refugee camp. But this time, it’s not Israeli forces that are facing off against armed groups. It is the forces of the Palestinian Authority clashing with Palestinian gunmen.

  • "The Security Line Went Dead Quiet": People Are Revealing The Absolutely Worst Experience They've Ever Had With An Airport Security Agent, And I'm Speechless

    "I finally had enough and demanded a supervisor be called."

  • AP Top Stories December 25 A

    Here's the latest for Wednesday December 25th: Passenger plane crash in Kazakhstan; Somber Christmas Eve in Bethlehem; Trump promises to vigorously pursue capital punishment; Volcanic eruption in Hawaii.

  • Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, killing dozens

    A passenger plane with 67 people on board crashed near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan, Kazakh authorities said Wednesday, adding that 28 survivors were being treated in hospital. An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet with 67 people on board crashed on Wednesday in western Kazakhstan after veering from its scheduled route, officials said.Kazakh authorities said 28 people had survived the crash of the Embraer 190 near the city of Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspia

  • Almost 40 presumed dead after Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan

    An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet has crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau with 39 people believed to have been killed, authorities have said.

  • More than 30 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

    67 people, including five crew members, were on board the plane

  • Matt Gaetz Shares Purported Note From Trump After Release Of Scorching Ethics Report

    The report on Gaetz, who had represented Florida in Congress, included allegations related to sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.

  • Former Sean 'Diddy' Combs Employee Alleges He Arranged 'Wild King Nights' — and Had to Clean Up Evidence: Lawsuit

    Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing multiple civil lawsuits as well as federal criminal charges

  • US House panel finds Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs, obstructed Congress

    Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.

  • 2 Police Agencies Failed Mom Who Was Forced to Swallow Wedding Ring, Then Killed by Estranged Husband: Inquest

    Mother of five Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, was murdered by Shaun Dyson after years of abuse, authorities said

  • Owner of Montreal jewelry store fights back after thieves crash car through shop in brazen robbery

    WARNING: This story contains footage of a violent robbery.Just days after Gaganjeet Singh urged Montreal police to step up patrols on de Liège Street, where his jewelry store is located, his worst fears came true.Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a car plowed into Famous Jewellers in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood and a group of thieves made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Singh was injured during the incident as he tried to fend off the robbers.Police say th

  • Suspect charged with murder, arson for allegedly setting woman on fire and killing her on a NYC subway car

    A 33-year-old man was charged Monday for allegedly setting on fire and killing a woman on a New York subway train in what authorities called a “brutal murder” and an example of “depraved behavior.”

  • Black Sea oil spill volunteers in Russia ask Putin to send urgent help

    Volunteers helping to clean up a major oil spill along Russia's Black Sea coast appealed in a video released on Monday for President Vladimir Putin to urgently send federal aid, saying that they and local authorities were overwhelmed. The oil is from two ageing tankers hit by a storm on Dec. 15. On Thursday, Putin called the incident an ecological disaster and officials from Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry say over 10,000 people are now involved in the clean-up.

  • Martin Audette, Geneviève Plouffe and their dog Yoda pictured at a friend's house in Gatineau, Que., where they are recovering from the incident in Panama.

    After being attacked in Panama at the end of October while travelling,&nbsp;a couple from Gatineau, Que., is now&nbsp;taking time to recover from the physical and mental trauma."I think it's good to be with friends, with family, but at the same time, my heart is over there. It's somewhere else," said Geneviève Plouffe, who returned home&nbsp;a month ago with her partner Martin Audette.They were in the middle of a years-long road trip across South and Central America."The plan was not to come [home]. The plan was to simply travel and live the life. But I don't know how I feel."Plouffe and Audette were inside their parked bus, which they had transformed into a mobile home, near the Miraflores Locks of the Panama Canal on Oct. 28 when attackers opened fire and forced their way inside the vehicle.The men dragged Audette out&nbsp;and beat him with a hammer and the butt of a gun, Plouffe said.Others entered the bus and demanded money, threatening Plouffe's life."I still have some aches, like my sternum still hurts and my ribs. I have scars all over the back of my head," Audette said. "The recovery process was what it was. It's like, I just got beat up — like, beat up real bad."The couple said they know recovering mentally will be a long process. Since the attack, they've been struggling with flashbacks and anxiety."You feel anger, you feel sadness, you feel a lot of emotions … joy, pain and sadness for what happened," Audette said."But it's part of life. We all know life is not always great, with different chapters and different obstacles to go through. They say what doesn't kill you makes you stronger."Path to justiceWithout insurance, the couple says they've incurred $40,000 to $50,000 in hospital and legal fees.In a written response, Global Affairs Canada confirmed it is aware of the incident involving the two Canadians but declined to comment due to privacy concerns. Canadian consular officials in Panama are in contact with local authorities and are providing assistance.Martin Audette sustained several injuries from the assault. (Submitted by Geneviève Plouffe)On the advice of the Canadian embassy in Panama, the couple hired a lawyer&nbsp;hoping their case will be heard.Radio-Canada reached out to police authorities in Panama but had not received a response at the time of publication.Plouffe said a few weeks ago, two suspects were identified by police. The couple said updates from local authorities are infrequent.Audette hopes to hold the attackers, as well as the owner of the property where they were parked, accountable through the justice system in Panama."Before leaving Panama, we hired this lawyer… and the last thing I said to him before we left was, someone has to pay, and it's not going to be me."Plans to return to El SalvadorThe couple sought help from a psychologist in El Salvador, who specializes in post-traumatic stress disorder,&nbsp;prior to returning to Canada.Two years ago, the couple decided to take on a five-year trek across South America. The attack happened midway through their journey. (@jajadabus/Instagram)"To have [a] psychological appointment in Quebec, it's very difficult. So in El Salvador, it was very quick, very easy," said Plouffe.The couple said they've also found comfort in support from family and friends."The van-lifers are a crazy, amazing community. They are very kind, and they give us a lot of help," said Plouffe. "We are very happy to be part of that beautiful family."They plan to stay in Canada for a few more weeks before returning to El Salvador, primarily for medical, psychological, and psychiatric support. The warmer weather is also a factor, said Plouffe.The couple also plans to travel back to Panama one day to retrieve their bus, which requires extensive repairs.