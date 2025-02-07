Passenger plane goes missing mid-air in Alaska

Authorities are searching for the missing aircraft - Anchorage Daily News

A search is under way for a small passenger plane that disappeared mid-air during dangerous winter weather in rural Alaska on Thursday.

The Bering Air Caravan was reported missing at about 4pm local time (1am GMT), while travelling from Unalakleet to Nome with nine passengers and a pilot, according to Alaska’s Department of Public Safety.

Authorities are working to determine its last known coordinates.

Unalakleet is a community of about 690 people in western Alaska, about 150 miles (about 240 kilometres) southeast of Nome and 395 miles (about 640 kilometres) northwest of Anchorage.

The Cessna Caravan left Unalakleet at 2.37pm (11.37pm GMT), and officials lost contact with it less than an hour later, according to David Olson, director of operations for Bering Air.

The aircraft was 12 miles (about 19 kilometres) offshore, according to the US Coast Guard.

“Staff at Bering Air is working hard to gather details, get emergency assistance, search and rescue going,” Mr Olson said.

Bering Air serves 32 villages in Western Alaska from hubs in Nome, Kotzebue and Unalakleet. Most destinations receive twice-daily scheduled flights Monday through Saturday.

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement on social media that it was conducting a ground search from Nome and White Mountain.

“Due to weather and visibility, we are limited on air search at the current time,” it said.

People have been told not to form their own search parties because the weather is too dangerous.

The National Guard, the Coast Guard and troopers are also helping with the search, according to the fire department.

A Federal Aviation Administration weather camera near Nome appeared to show near-whiteout conditions over several hours Thursday afternoon, according to Alaska’s News Source

The names of the people onboard have not yet been released.