Passenger video reveals minutes after Slovakian train crash

Sarah Duff's daughter is one of dozens of children recovering after a school bus crash north of Lac La Hache last week that resulted in injuries to an estimated 36 people. A subsequent accident at the same location left one person, a 67-year-old man from the Cariboo, dead. Police say he was a pedestrian and was killed by an oncoming vehicle.The investigation into the cause of the crash could take months, RCMP say. Police say they were called to a bus crash on Highway 97 at Butler Road at about 1