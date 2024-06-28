Passenger video reveals minutes after Slovakian train crash
Passenger Katarína Molnárová's video captures the aftermath of a train crash in Nové Zámky, Slovakia.
Passenger Katarína Molnárová's video captures the aftermath of a train crash in Nové Zámky, Slovakia.
A lesson in courtesy.
The best cars are the ones that stay out of the shop -- and the people who work in those shops know better than anyone which vehicles are most likely to go hundreds of thousands of miles without major...
WEST VANCOUVER, B.C. — Police in West Vancouver, B.C., say two people are dead after a head-on crash along Highway 1 that blocked access to the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.
WINNIPEG — A bus driver who drove into the path of a semi-trailer in western Manitoba last year was clearly at fault for the crash that killed 17 people but will not face charges, authorities said Wednesday.
Whether you want to save money on gas or want to be more environmentally friendly, an electric vehicle can be an appealing option. But with so many EV models on the market, it can be hard to know...
A man was found dead inside a Co-op taxi in a parking lot next to Ossington Station. The witness who noticed the dead man says he was sitting in the driver’s seat of the cab, rigor mortis had set in and he wondered if he had been robbed. Catherine McDonald reports.
The EV maker reaffirmed a production forecast, discussed its electrical architecture and software design and offered positive news about costs.
Crew on board the Icon of the Seas were called on to tackle a small fire this week while the gigantic vessel was berthed in a port in Mexico.
This is the moment a driver captured a car screaming down a highway with a broken front-left wheel in Irving, Texas on June 22. The vehicle kept going for 5 miles until police pulled them over.
A test drive review of the 2025 Toyota Camry XSE. We review Toyota's sedan by looking at the design, fuel economy and interior features.
Richard Cuevas, a former airline mechanic with Boeing, said he saw safety lapses which could have catastrophic consequences.
A published report into the crash says turbulent weather created a soft runway.
No charges will be laid in the bus crash last year near Carberry, the deadliest in Manitoba history.RCMP Supt. Rob Lawson said following a complex investigation that was very difficult for loved ones of the 17 people who died, Crown prosecutors reviewed the evidence and recommended against pursuing charges."This tragedy severely rocked all of Manitoba and had a profound effect on all of us," Lawson said.RCMP and Crown attorney Chris Vanderhooft visited family members in Dauphin Tuesday to notify
Sarah Duff's daughter is one of dozens of children recovering after a school bus crash north of Lac La Hache last week that resulted in injuries to an estimated 36 people. A subsequent accident at the same location left one person, a 67-year-old man from the Cariboo, dead. Police say he was a pedestrian and was killed by an oncoming vehicle.The investigation into the cause of the crash could take months, RCMP say. Police say they were called to a bus crash on Highway 97 at Butler Road at about 1
A driver was found dead and three passengers in the vehicle were found hurt in an attack that involved a stabbing and shooting on Interstate 5 in Washington state Wednesday, law enforcement officials said. Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson told KING-TV that responding officers found the male driver dead of a stab wound Wednesday afternoon south of Seattle near Federal Way. Two other passengers, a woman and man who had exited the vehicle by the time troopers had arrived, were taken to a hospital with stab wounds, he said.
While the bolstered performance of the 771 hp two-door is without question, impressions on the fourth-generation model's styling will be more subjective.
18-wheeler crash likely to slow evening commute
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after an April crash that killed a 16-year-old boy in Saskatoon.Police were called around 6 a.m. on April 14 to a single-vehicle collision in the 4200 block of Taylor Street E.Investigators say the 15-year-old was driving a 2008 Honda Civic when he lost control of the car, which crashed into a pole and flipped over.The 16-year-old boy, who was one of two passengers in the car, was declared dead at the scene. The other passen
Canadian police blamed on Wednesday the driver of a small bus for a crash that killed 17 elderly people last year, saying he had pulled out in front of a speeding truck when it was not safe to do so. Authorities said they would not charge the driver, since he had suffered a traumatic brain injury. The driver of the bus, carrying senior citizens to a casino, entered a highway intersection "when it was unsafe to do so" and the truck then smashed into the vehicle, police superintendent Rob Lasson told a press conference.
A Korean Air flight on a Boeing 737 Max 8 experienced an issue with its pressurization system mid-flight, causing a sudden drop that left 17 injured.