Passengers Aboard Houston-Bound Jet Detain Man Who Broke Window Mid-Flight

Passengers aboard a Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Houston worked together to restrain a man who punched and broke a clear Plexiglas window cover on the plane mid-flight on Tuesday, February 4.

Victoria Clark was a passenger on the flight and captured this video. The footage shows several men working to hold the man down and restrain him using zipties and a shoelace.

Clark told Storyful the outburst occurred after a woman in front of the unruly passenger asked for a seat change. Clark said the man started to yell and kick the woman’s seat.

“Then he immediately stood up and started punching the window and kicking at it. When people tried to stop him, he started waving his bloody knuckles around,” Clark said. “Then he proceeded to punch the window until one of the men grabbed his arm and twisted it behind him. He was able to shatter the first layer of the window before being stopped.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Local news station KRIV reported that Frontier Airlines was not pressing charges against the man. Credit: Victoria Clark via Storyful

Video Transcript

There's here.

I got, I got, I got Tyson.

I got it, baby.

You get that wrist?

I got your blood.

You got his arms.

You, you got it in.

It's all.

Yeah.

Get around and then pull.

you tie the legs up to him.

Uh, that'd be good.

I don't know if this lay on his back and start kicking the window.

Yeah.

to his wrist so they don't pick out the windows.

They I'll get another one.

a little trap.

Yeah.

go.

Here's another one of these.

teeth right.

Don't let his teeth get you.

Wow.

Hey.

Are you attendant, you wanna take the baby away.

It'll be right down the down the hall.