28 passengers killed in plane crash at South Korea airport

At least 28 passengers have been killed in a plane crash at an airport in South Korea, officials have said.

Passengers are being rescued from the tail of the plane which lurched off the runway at Muan Airport and crashed, becoming engulfed in flames.

The plane was carrying 175 passengers and six crew when it attempted to land, but its landing gear was said to have not fully opened.

The National Fire Agency said that at least 28 people have been killed in the crash.

Yonhap News Agency reported that a collision with a bird may have caused the malfunction - citing officials.

Footage on social media appears to show the moment the plane slammed into a wall at the airport and burst into flames, after skidding off the runway without its landing gear deployed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further photos shared by local media showed smoke and flames engulfing parts of the plane.

Officials said the blaze has been brought mostly under control.

Firefighters were also said to be attempting to rescue 23 passengers who were in the tail section of the wreckage.

Jeju Air flight 7C2216, a Boeing 737-800 jet, was on its way back from Bangkok, Thailand, at the time of the crash.

South Korea's emergency office said that two people had been safely rescued.

Among those on board were 173 South Koreans and two Thais, local media reported.

Acting President Choi Sung-mok ordered an all-out rescue effort, his office said.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow us on WhatsApp and subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.