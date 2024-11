KCRA - Sacramento Videos

A small aircraft had to make an emergency landing on a freeway in the Bay Area, causing heavy traffic congestion. The small plane landed on southbound Highway 85 lanes near the De Anza Boulevard offramp in the Cupertino area of Santa Clara County, according to Caltrans cameras. This is a developing story. Stay with KCRA 3 as we work to gather details on what prompted the emergency landing, if there were any injuries and how much longer this will impact traffic.