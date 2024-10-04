Passengers Intervene When Traveling Companions Break Into Fight Mid-Flight

Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight from Florida to North Carolina intervened when two people traveling together were involved in a physical altercation on the evening of Wednesday, October 2.

Arjun Singh posted this video to X, writing in the caption that there was a “violent incident” on his flight from Miami to Charlotte.

“Several men jumped to subdue another man in first class, who entered an altercation with the lady next to him,” Singh wrote. “The flight landed 26 minutes early, but we aren’t getting off soon.”

According to a statement cited by Miami news station WPLG, American Airlines confirmed the incident, writing: “Two customers traveling together were engaged in an altercation aboard American Airlines Flight 310. Local law enforcement responded and escorted the customers from the Charlotte airport. We do not tolerate violence, and we thank our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation.” Credit: @‌arjunswritings / Arjun Singh via Storyful

