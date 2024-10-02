Passengers line up at Beirut's airport after Israeli airstrikes

STORY: :: Beirut, Lebanon

:: Airline passengers line up to leave Lebanon

amid rising tensions in the Middle East

:: Iman Shaab, Lebanese living in Italy

“I arrived on September 17, the day of the pagers, and then I was stuck here and I wanted to leave, because I didn’t want to stay here in this situation, but I could not find any places. I managed to book a flight for today. We made it, but the last three days were very stressful, a lot of stress."

:: October 2, 2024

Some Lebanese travelers said they had struggled to get tickets out of the country.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said regular infantry and armored units were joining its ground operations in Lebanon, a day after Iran fired more than 180 missiles into Israel, a barrage which raised concerns that the oil-producing Middle East could be caught up in a wider conflict.

Rising tensions in the Middle East have created air travel chaos, with global airlines diverting or canceling flights on Wednesday and regional airports, including Lebanon, Israel and Kuwait, showing long delays, according to FlightRadar24 data.