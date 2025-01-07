Passengers Rejoice as International Flights Return to Damascus

Passengers celebrated during a flight from Doha, Qatar, to Syria’s Damascus International Airport on Tuesday, January 7, as international flights resumed.

Footage filmed by @najm.al_maasrani shows a crowd of people chanting inside the plane and celebrating upon the flight’s arrival at the airport.

On Tuesday, Qatar Airways resumed its flights to Damascus after nearly 13 years, and Syrian Airlines resumed flights from Damascus to Dubai, according to Al Jazeera. Credit: najm.al_maasrani via Storyful

