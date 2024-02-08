Passengers test AR glasses aboard Hainan Airlines flight in China

Passengers on a Hainan Airlines flight in China were the first in the world to try out AR kits pre-loaded with several 3D offline movies during their trip. Screenshot courtesy of Rokid/Youtube

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Passengers on a Hainan Airlines flight in China were the first in the world to try out AR kits pre-loaded with several 3D offline movies during their trip on Wednesday.

Chinese company Rokid, who have been working on creating augmented reality glasses for a decade, and Hainan Airlines announced the "AR Entertainment Kits", would be distributed and utilized across more than 20 Hainan Airlines flights starting on Thursday.

Rokid said it plans to expand the application of its AR technology in flights, including real-time interactive games and virtual tours.

Rokid founder and CEO Misa Zhu told CNBC the company was in talks "with lots of airlines" for similar partnerships, including at least one major international operator."

Each pair of Rokid's glasses retail for a little over $420 and weigh 75 grams. For comparison, Apple's Vision Pro costs about $3,500 and weighs 600 grams to 650 grams.

"Airlines are quite excited because they can offer more services, and it's very competitive," Zhu told CNBC.