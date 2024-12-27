Passengers at UK airports - including London Gatwick and Manchester - face disruption and delays due to fog

Passengers at some of the country's busiest airports are facing travel disruption due to fog.

London Gatwick and Manchester, the UK's second and third busiest airports, are among those affected.

Much of the UK has been shrouded in fog in recent days and the weather is having an impact as airports attempt to resume their normal flight schedules post-Christmas.

Travellers are being urged to check with their airlines before travelling, as air traffic restrictions are place.

A spokesperson for Nats, the UK's main air traffic controller, said: "Due to widespread fog, temporary air traffic restrictions are in place at several airports across the UK today. Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.

"We continue to monitor the situation and have a Met Office expert embedded within our operation to ensure we have the latest available information. Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption."

