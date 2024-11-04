Passengers warned two planned Tube strikes will close the London Underground this week and next

Passengers are being warned that the London Underground will be forced to close if two strikes planned by Tube drivers go ahead.

Aslef, which represents about 2,000 Underground drivers, has called two 24-hour walkouts, on Thursday November 7 and Tuesday November 12.

Transport for London says that if the strikes go ahead, “no London Underground services are expected to run” on Thursday and “severe disruption with little to no service is expected” the following Tuesday.

On Monday, the Aslef strikes were still expected to take place, despite the RMT union suspending its strike action last Friday, only hours before it was due to begin.

Both of the main Tube unions called strikes in a bid to win a better annual pay rise from TfL for their members.

Talks involving Aslef, the RMT, the TSSA and Unite are due to be held on Tuesday with TfL in a bid to strike a peace deal on the Tube.

Union sources say they are “not optimistic” of the dispute being resolved, but are prepared to make efforts to reach agreement.

The Elizabeth line will continue to operate during any Tube strikes but is expected to be extremely busy (Ross Lydall)

The Elizabeth line, DLR and London Overground will continue to operate during any strikes, but may not stop at some stations that are shared with the Underground.

Queuing may have to be put in place to control passenger flows. About 770,000 journeys are made each day on the Lizzie line - making it the busiest railway in the country.

TfL also expects the roads to be “extremely busy”.

TfL insists that no extra cash has been offered to the RMT as part of negotiations that resulted in its eight-day rolling action, which would have seen different members take action on different days, being shelved.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh praised London mayor Sadiq Khan for “getting round the table” with the RMT - though Mr Khan is not believed to have taken part in any face-to-face talks.

Great news.



Well done to @SadiqKhan for getting around the table and putting passengers first. https://t.co/v9oi9vVCKk — Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) November 1, 2024

Union leaders had been seeking an improved pay deal after TfL offered a 3.8 per cent increase plus a £450 “lump sum” payment.

TfL said its offer was worth an average of 4.6 per cent, or 4.5 per cent for Tube drivers - reportedly taking their pay to £69,600.

If the Aslef Tube strike goes ahead on Thursday, this will also affect Chelsea fans heading to Stamford Bridge for the Uefa Conference League match against the Armenian team Noah. The tie has an 8pm kick-off.