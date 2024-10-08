Passengers Wearing Crop Tops Claim 'Sexist' Flight Attendant Kicked Them Off Spirit Airlines Plane

"Our Contract of Carriage, a document all Guests agree to upon making a reservation with us, includes certain clothing standards," read an airline statement

Robert Alexander/Getty Stock photo of a Spirit Airlines plane

Two women on a girls' trip claim they were kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight because they were wearing crop tops.

The incident allegedly occurred when Tara Kehidi traveled with her friend, Teresa Araujo, from Los Angeles to New Orleans on Friday, Oct. 4, to celebrate Kehidi's 30th birthday.

Kehidi told KABC-TV that she and her friend wore sweaters while boarding the flight but decided to take them off because the air conditioning was off.

When they took off their sweaters, revealing their crop tops, she claims a male flight attendant approached them and told them to "put something on."

Related: Airline Apologizes After Playing R-Rated Dakota Johnson Movie for Entire Plane

Mint Images/Getty Stock image of airplane seats

Footage from the flight, posted by Araujo and now going viral online, shows one of the women wearing a white crop top, ripped jeans, and a green cardigan sitting on her lap as the flight crew began to approach them.

The second video in Araujo's Instagram Carousel was of a woman with a child that said she was also being removed from the plane for wearing a crop top.

"They're going to remove us from the plane? Me and my baby?" the woman, identified by KABC-TV as Carla Hager, asked. Hager was sitting in front of Araujo and Kehidi, but did not know them.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

"I said 'well, if your body is inappropriate, then so is mine because I also have a crop top under my sweater,' " Hager told KABC-TV. "And I took my sweater off and I was like 'so if they're kicking you off the flight, then they're also going to have to kick me and my toddler off of the flight."

Related: Flames and Smoke Seen Under Frontier Plane During 'Hard Landing' in Las Vegas: 'Tires Blew'

Getty Photo of a Spirit Airlines plane

Araujo called the flight attendant "sexist and rude" in the caption and alleged that a supervisor told them to "leave the flight or she would bring the police."

The women told KABC-TV they did not get a refund. Kehidi and Araujo said they got a Delta flight for $1,000 to New Orleans. They also claimed they offered to put their sweaters back on, but a flight attendant allegedly said it was too late, reports KABC-TV.

"Our Contract of Carriage, a document all Guests agree to upon making a reservation with us, includes certain clothing standards for all Guests traveling with us. We are investigating the matter, and we are in contact with the Guests about their experience," Spirit Airlines said in a statement to KABC-TV.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The contract of carriage states that a person may "not be permitted to board the aircraft or may be required to leave an aircraft" if they are "barefoot or inadequately clothed, or whose clothing is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature."

PEOPLE reached out to Spirit Airlines for comment but did not immediately hear back.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.