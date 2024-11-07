Past fortnight was busiest for Channel migrant crossings this year

More than 30,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats in 2024 - Gareth Fuller/PA

The past fortnight was the busiest this year for Channel crossings, with more than 3,000 migrants reaching Britain in small boats.

A total of 3,197 people made the journey between Oct 24 and Nov 6 – the busiest 14-day period for the year so far, according to Home Office figures.

The summer months tend to be the busiest for Channel crossings but the latest total comes despite cooling temperatures.

It also represents a more than tenfold increase on the same period last year when just 198 migrants made the journey.

Sir Keir has vowed the Government will ‘treat people smugglers like terrorists’ - Russell Cheyne/AFP

The data comes just days after Sir Keir Starmer signed new agreements with Serbia, North Macedonia and Kosovo to intercept criminal gangs smuggling migrants through the Western Balkans.

He admitted Britain could not end the boats crisis alone as he urged allies at the European Political Community (EPC) in Hungary to go “further and faster” in their attempts to tackle people-smuggling gangs.

Some 307 people made the journey in five boats on Wednesday, bringing the provisional total for 2024 to 31,842.

This is up 19 per cent on this time last year (26,699) but down 20 per cent on 2022 (39,929), which was a record high year for crossings.

It comes as four bodies were discovered in the water off the coast of Calais across Tuesday and Wednesday, the French coastguard said.

Kent Police also said the body of a man was pulled from the Channel as officers were called to Dover lifeboat station on Tuesday.

It takes the number of migrant deaths in the Channel so far this year to 66, more than five times the total of 12 for the whole of last year.

Sir Keir is seeking to restore pre-Brexit intelligence-sharing arrangements with the European Union, which would allow Britain to take charge of EU operations to tackle the people smugglers.

Earlier this week he said that he wanted to restore as many pre-Brexit security arrangements as possible.

This includes the European arrest warrant, the Schengen Information System (SIS II) and Europol, where Britain can be represented but is no longer a member and cannot lead on operations.

Sir Keir also vowed the Government would “treat people smugglers like terrorists” as he announced an extra £75 million for his Border Security Command during a speech at the Interpol general assembly in Glasgow on Monday.

A number of small boats and outboard motors used by people thought to be migrants in Dover - Gareth Fuller/PA

Speaking at the EPC meeting in Budapest, he said that Britain could not end the growing problem of people smuggling by itself, and called for more urgent action in a wider message to European counterparts.

He said: “There is a criminal empire operating on our continent, exacting a horrendous human toll and undermining our national security.

“Backed by our new Border Security Command, the UK will be at the heart of the efforts to end the scourge of organised immigration crime — but we cannot do it in isolation.

“We need to go further and faster, alongside our international partners, and take the fight directly to the heart of these vile people-smuggling networks.”

Earlier this week, the ringleader of a “prolific” people smuggling gang thought to be behind 10,000 Channel crossings was jailed for 15 years in a French court, with 17 other members of the network also convicted.

The group was prosecuted in the wake of a 2022 police operation across Europe which led to dozens of arrests in Britain, France, Germany and the Netherlands, with more than 100 boats, 1,000 life jackets, engines and cash being seized.