Pastor sexually abused foster daughters, California cops say. Now more victims feared

A pastor was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing his two foster daughters, California deputies say.

Jose Manuel Lozano, 54, was booked into jail Thursday, April 25, on a continuous sexual abuse of a minor charge, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a May 1 news release.

After investigations, deputies said they believe the Hesperia man, a pastor at a local church, sexually abused his foster daughters, ages 10 and 16.

Lozano led services at Zion Assembly Church of God Hesperia, a branch of Zion Assembly Church of God International, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Zion Assembly Church of God International did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on May 3.

A representative told the Los Angeles Times that the organization “condemns Lozano’s ‘ungodliness’ and that he was removed from office March 15, when the allegations came to light.”

Lozano is being held on $5 million bail, according to deputies.

Deputies said they believe Lozano may have additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 760-947-1500.

Hesperia is about an 80-mile drive northeast from Los Angeles.

