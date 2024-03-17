Pat Cotham and I are political opposites, but her ouster is a huge loss for Meck | Opinion

Cotham loss

Regarding “Did Tricia Cotham party switch sink Pat Cotham’s campaign? How incumbent lost primary,” (March 11):

Of all the races in the March 5 primary, the most disappointing was the at-large Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners race. Voter turnout was low — 18.7% — which means a very small percentage of registered voters cast ballots ousting Commissioner Pat Cotham. All because they didn’t agree with a decision made by her daughter?

Pat and I are on different sides of the political fence, and we certainly don’t agree on a lot of things. But she has served us with distinction and integrity and no one has done it better. Her passion and service to Mecklenburg is unparalleled.

Shame on the vast majority of registered voters who sat this one out. Cotham deserved better. Well done, kind and faithful servant.

Ken May, Charlotte

NC taxes

It is hard to believe that N.C. leaders have chosen to make the corporate income tax zero by 2029 instead of using our resources to pay for the necessary items that make our state a great place to live, learn and work. This will cause a revenue loss of more than $2 billion annually — a loss that, among other things, will gravely affect funds needed to pay for a quality public education.

I live in Mecklenburg County and volunteer in a local public school. Eliminating the proposed corporate income tax couldn’t come at a worse time, with the state’s existing failure to comply with the Leandro funding plan which would support a sound, basic education for all N.C. students.

Corporate income taxes should not be eliminated.

Linda Levy, Matthews

NC legislature

Regarding “NC Supreme Court could let lawmakers decide elections,” (March 13 Opinion):

Of course, the Republican-controlled legislature will get its wish. What they are doing is a threat to our democracy. As soon as the N.C. Supreme Court reverses the just-decided election control case, the legislature’s plot will be realized. Patience is advised while the court first wipes the Leandro case from the books. All to make the illegitimate appear legitimate.

Story continues

Harry Taylor, Charlotte

GOP rebuttal

Did I miss something with the connection in the Republican response to the State of the Union, which mentioned the woman who was sexually trafficked by the cartels. Cartels are in Mexico, not the United States, and Donald Trump wanted (and still wants) all asylum seekers to remain in Mexico, with these cartels. Is this really the case Republicans want to be making?

Jeff S. Bassett, Charlotte

Biden and Israel

Whether he’s putting U.S. taxpayers on the hook for student debt or waging war against U.S. fossil fuels, Joe Biden will always burden this country with horrible policies if he thinks it will benefit him politically.

Now, our president has knifed Israel in the back by criticizing Israel’s war strategy and pushing for an outcome that would mainly benefit Hamas — a ceasefire. The reason? Biden was told that his base in Dearborn, Mich. demands it. We must not reelect Biden.

Keith Brittain, Pineville

Time changes

The time shift twice a year has outlived its usefulness. The shift last weekend should be the last one. The problems citizens have with each shift of the clock are well known. No more shifts! Change the law.

Francis A. Dostie, Matthews

Big government

It’s true that agencies have always existed in our federal government. It is also true the Founders envisioned a federal government of enumerated and limited powers. Today’s administrative state would be unrecognizable to them. Hopefully the litigation Erwin Chemerinsky describes in “Amazon, Trader Joe’s and SpaceX are attempting to fundamentally change the government” (March 9 Opinion), as well as the Chevron reversal, will be the first steps to returning the federal government to its prescribed size and duties. Margaret Thatcher reminded us: “when the state does everything for you, it will soon take everything from you.” Let’s hope Amazon, Trader Joe’s, SpaceX and the U.S Supreme Court aren’t too late.

Bill Girone, Charlotte