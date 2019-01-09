Pat McGrath's New FetishEyes Mascara Is Here, and It’s Perfect For Those Who Love Drama

In my mind, there are two kinds of people: people who enjoy horror and suspenseful thriller movies and people who avoid them. The former is someone who I imagine would not be intimidated by the concept of "haute hard-core" or "lethally luxe" lashes — two alliterations makeup artist extraordinaire Pat McGrath uses to describe her new, muchly anticipated FetishEyes Mascara. Maven of all things opulently rich, saturated, and unapologetically extra, McGrath's drama-whispering, as it were, has finally given us a mascara worth the wait. For those of us who fantasize about having long, inky lashes that resemble ravens' feathers more than eyeball awnings, the mother of mascaras is here — and it's the kind of memorable tar you'd see coating the lashes of our final girl, the heroine at the end of every horror trilogy, and anyone who claims to love drama (in theory and in practice).

FetishEyes Mascara is not for the fainthearted. It is basically luxury tar — in a good way. This is not your my-lashes-but-better fare, nor is it what I'd call casual in terms of lash dressings. It is, of course, like the rest of the McGrath oeuvre, made for the extreme beauty lover and the editorial loyalist. Debuted on the Prada spring 2019 runway, you may have seen it on McGrath's Instagram, transforming a model's lashes into Hagrid's majestic pet spider, Aragog. If anyone can make tarantula eyes couture, it's Pat McGrath.

You also may have been mesmerized that lashes so densely voluminous and blacker than night came out of a tube. Leave it to Pat to create mind-bending makeup formulas. Some beauty industry veterans will know that McGrath had a hand in creating Dior's iconic Diorshow Mascara. (The Black Out version of Diorshow was my go-to for a while because of its intensely voluminous formula.) Now, if you just couldn't wrap your brain and your fingers around false-lash application, don't worry because FetishEyes Mascara has that taken care of. Created to give maximum impact in a lightweight, soft formula, you can expect tons of volume and length, swipe after swipe.

Courtesy of Brand More

"Basically, it gives you instantly dramatic lashes — it's very instantaneous," McGrath said of the mascara at its launch event this morning. "You can start [applying] it naturally and build it up to be really dramatic." The lightweight texture was a crucial part of the formula since it's made to be built upon. In fact, members of McGrath's team said that you can even reapply midday (which, if you know mascara, you understand how that is a fantastical concept).

Sable Yong More

When I first applied it, it did indeed look like a nice slick upon my lashes: long, black, and neat. And then after giving it a couple more rounds and wiggling the wand at the base of my lashes, that's when things started meaning business. The bane of my mascara experience is always how it unfurls the lash curl I just did before applying it but this one held the curl, solidifying it to stand at attention. After a day of wearing it, I can report no smudging or flaking — just really dramatic lashes.