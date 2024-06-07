Pat Sajak Has A New Gig As He Ends 41-Season-Reign On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Pat Sajak didn’t waste any time lining up a new gig after his long reign as “Wheel of Fortune” host ended Friday.

Deadline reported Thursday that Sajak is set to star in a stage production of “Prescription: Murder” at Honolulu’s Hawaii Theatre next year.

The show is a prequel to the long-running crime series “Columbo,” starring Peter Falk, and has also itself been adapted into a film. Sajak plays a homicidal psychiatrist, while Joe Moore, a local Hawaii news anchor, will play the rumpled detective Columbo, Variety reported.

Sajak and Moore have previously mounted stage versions of TV classics such as “The Honeymooners” and “The Odd Couple” among several collaborations at the venue, according to Deadline. The two last appeared onstage together in “The Sunshine Boys” in 2023, Entertainment Weekly noted.

The final taped episode of Sajak’s long tenure with the popular game show is to air Friday.

Vanna White, his letter-revealing costar, delivered a moving farewell before Thursday’s episode.

“What an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you,” White said as she held back tears.

Ryan Seacrest will take over as host.

