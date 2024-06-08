Pat Sajak Pays Tribute to His 'Professional Other Half' Vanna White on Final “Wheel of Fortune” Episode

While he will no longer be hosting the game show by White's side, Sajak assured fans the two would be seeing "plenty of each other"

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty (L) Vanna White and Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Pat Sajak is taking his final bow on Wheel of Fortune but not before thanking his right-hand woman, Vanna White.

On Friday, June 7, the famed game show host, 77, concluded his 40 year tenure on Wheel of Fortune with a touching speech where he expressed his gratitude to his loyal viewers, his cast and crew, and his family members.

After paying his dues to the village of people who made Wheel of Fortune into what it is today, he addressed his longtime co-host, White.

Vanna White and Pat Sajak host 'Wheel of Fortune'

Related: Pat Sajak Reflects on 'Gratifying' Journey Hosting Wheel of Fortune Ahead of His Last Episode: 'A Great 40 Years'

"Finally, to my professional other half, dear Vanna," he said. "Like me, she takes the show very seriously but not herself. I shudder to think what these 40 years might have been like had they brought someone in all full of themselves, playing the prima donna role."

Describing her "as sweet and unassuming" as she seems on camera, Sajack reflected on the many "changes" seen in each other's lives. Despite the peaks and valleys they've endured, he noted how "we've always been there for each other."

"I wanna thank her for her lovely goodbye on yesterday's show," he continued, referencing White's touching tribute from the episode before. "While I'll very much miss working with her, I take solace in the fact that we live about five miles apart so we'll see plenty of each other. But I will miss our nightly closes and her laughter and her good nature."

"She's a very special woman and I know you're all pleased to know she'll be back next season," he added.

Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images (L) Vanna White and Pat Sajak

Related: Pat Sajak Retires from Wheel of Fortune Today. Watch Him Make His Debut in This Throwback Video from 1981

Sajak, who began hosting Wheel of Fortune in 1981, first announced his retirement in June 2023. He wrote via X (formerly Twitter), "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my lastIt’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Weeks later, Ryan Seacrest was confirmed as his replacement with White resuming her duties alongside him.

In a tribute video released on Thursday, June 6, White reflected on the time the two have spent together on the game show.

Related: Ryan Seacrest Reacts to Vanna White's 'Wheel of Fortune' Deal: 'Very Happy I'll Be Able to Work with Her'

“I don't know how to put into words what these past 40 years have meant to me but I'm going to try," she said to Sajak. “8000 episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and so confident, Pat. You made me who I am, you really did.”

“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you'll still be close by,” she added later in the video. “You're like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wheel of Fortune airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.