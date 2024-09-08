Pat Sajak Wins First Hosting Emmy In Quarter Century For Final Season Of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

In his final weekend as Wheel Of Fortune host before Ryan Seacrest takes over in the Sept. 9 season premiere, Pat Sajak won for Outstanding Host For A Game Show at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Saturday. It was Sajak’s first win in the category since 1998.

Sajak was not on hand to accept the award for his final season of Wheel Of Fortune which he is leaving after four decades. He previously won the Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host in 1993, 1997, and 1998 and was nominated for the award, which moved from the Daytime to Primetime Emmys last year, a total of 23 times. Sajak also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2011 Daytime Emmy Awards.

The veteran game show host was clearly the sentimental favorite in the category, in which he faced Celebrity Family Feud‘s Steve Harvey, Jeopardy‘s Ken Jennings, Weakest Link‘s Jane Lynch and last year’s winner, Password’s Keke Palmer. The iconic host of the other longrunning game show, Jeopardy!‘s Alex Trebek, also was recognized for his final season, winning the 2021 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host after his death.

Marking the official end of his run as host of Wheel Of Fortune, Sajak signed off on X this morning with a simple message to fans.

Thank you all so very much. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 7, 2024

