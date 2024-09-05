Rayner urges CPS to ‘act quickly’ over Grenfell report as Labour to ditch hereditary peers - UK politics live

The government will begin the process of removing hereditary peers from the House of Lords today, as it introduces legislation to reform the upper chamber.

Abolishing the 92 seats reserved for hereditary peers was one of Labour’s manifesto commitments, and is expected to be followed by the imposition of a retirement age of 80 on members of the Lords.

Officials have previously described the continued presence of hereditary peers in the Lords as “outdated and indefensible”, with reform “long overdue and essential”.

But critics have called the move a “vendetta” and “political vandalism”. Nick Thomas-Symonds, minister for the constitution, said the legislation was a “landmark reform to our constitution”.

It comes as deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said she wanted the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service to act “as quickly as possible” over the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Following the publication of Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s inquiry report on Wednesday, she told Times Radio: “Because, as many of the survivors and the families of the victims have said,... justice delayed, is justice denied, and I absolutely agree that this has to come as quickly as possible.”

Survivors whose loved ones were among the 72 people killed in the Grenfell Tower fire seven years ago have warned that their fight for justice must not be allowed to “rumble on like Hillsborough”.

The long-awaited final report of the inquiry ordered by Theresa May just hours after the fire on 14 June 2017 was finally published on Wednesday, condemning decades of institutional failures that led to the Kensington tower block – and thousands of others – being covered in dangerously flammable cladding.

But those whose loved ones were killed in what was the worst residential blaze since the Blitz have expressed anger that the inquiry appears to have delayed their fight for justice, with police and prosecutors warning that decisions on criminal charges will not be made until the end of 2026.

Andy Gregory reports

‘No excuse’ for building owners who have not removed dangerous cladding - Rayner

There is “no excuse” for building owners who have not taken steps to remove dangerous cladding, Angela Rayner said.

The deputy prime minister told BBC Breakfast: “At the moment, there’s £5 billion that’s available for remediation, so I don’t accept that the money’s not there.

“And these companies, the people that own these buildings, have financial resources as well.

“I don’t accept that there is not the money to do this remediation.”

She said there were sometimes “very complex” ownership structures for the buildings.

“Some are owned offshore, and I’m looking at that now and how we can continue to really hold these building owners to account, to make sure that they do the work.

“There’s no excuse to not do this work now.”

Angela Rayner has ruled out scrapping Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy scheme, saying people should have the right to buy the homes they live in.

The deputy prime minister promised reform of the policy, which allows most council tenants to buy their council home at a discount, to ensure the stock of social housing is not depleted.

But, after reports that Right to Buy was to be axed, Ms Rayner told Sky News: “I don’t want Right to Buy scrapped, we are doing a consultation on it at the moment and I am very clear people should have the right to buy.”

Archie Mitchell reports

Labour introduces plan to remove all hereditary peers from House of Lords

The government will begin the process of removing hereditary peers from the House of Lords on Thursday, as it introduces legislation to reform the upper chamber.

Abolishing the 92 seats reserved for hereditary peers was one of Labour’s manifesto commitments, and is expected to be followed by the imposition of a retirement age of 80 on members of the Lords.

Officials have previously described the continued presence of hereditary peers in the Lords as “outdated and indefensible”, with reform “long overdue and essential”.

But Conservative critics have called the move a “vendetta” and “political vandalism”.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, minister for the constitution, said the legislation was a “landmark reform to our constitution”.

He said: “The hereditary principle in law-making has lasted for too long and is out of step with modern Britain.

“The second chamber plays a vital role in our constitution and people should not be voting on our laws in Parliament by an accident of birth.

“This Bill shows this Government’s commitment to delivering on our manifesto and is an important part of putting politics in the service of working people.”

Angela Rayner has responded to the uproar over her Ibiza DJ set.

Viral video footage shows the deputy prime minister dancing enthusiastically in a DJ booth while being cheered on by the crowd at a club on the Spanish party island.

The moment was criticised in sections of the right-wing press with former Tory MP Nadine Dorries writing an article saying that the deputy prime minister’s behaviour “demeans her office”.

Speaking on Thursday 5 September, Ms Rayner hit back at the furore.

“I take my job really seriously, and I’m always in parliament doing what needs to be done,” she told Sky News.

“You’ve got to have downtime... I’m working class, I like a dance.”

Rayner urges CPS to act ‘as quickly as possible’ on Grenfell tragedy

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said she wanted the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service to act “as quickly as possible” over the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Following the publication of Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s inquiry report, she told Times Radio: “This is an incredibly complex investigation.

“And as this is seven years on, and the phase two report is out, and it’s incredibly detailed, there’s considerable volumes to go through, and we will do everything we can to support the Met Police and the CPS to ensure that they can bring their findings and take their action forward as quickly as possible.

“Because, as many of the survivors and the families of the victims have said,... justice delayed, is justice denied, and I absolutely agree that this has to come as quickly as possible.”

On Wednesday we covered the Grenfell inquiry’s damning report into the tragedy that claimed the life of 72 residents in 2017.

It concluded that all the deaths were avoidable and were the result of decades of failure from successive governments and the construction industry.

Grenfell United, which represents some of the victims’ families, said: “We have an expectation that the Met Police and the CPS ensure that those who are truly responsible are held to account and brought to justice.”

We will continue bringing you updates and reaction on this today.

Robert Jenrick in pole position to be next Tory leader as Priti Patel eliminated in first round of voting

Robert Jenrick has won the first round of voting in the race to be the next Conservative leader as Dame Priti Patel was eliminated.

The former immigration minister took 28 votes, beating the favourite Kemi Badenoch into second with the backing of 22 Tory MPs.

The other contenders still in the running are former security minister Tom Tugendhat, ex-home secretary James Cleverly and Mel Stride.

Next week the group will be whittled down again, to just four.

Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports

