'This Is So Pathetic': Lindsey Graham Torched For Reality-Defying Trump Defense

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was sharply criticized on social media Tuesday after he twisted reality on Fox News.

“The next time you hear the word felon in this election, I think the felon in this election is Joe Biden,” the devoted Donald Trump ally told Fox News’ Jesse Watters.

“What he’s doing to the country is criminal. His border policies are allowing people to be raped and murdered on the street.”

The felon in this election is Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, who was found guilty by a Manhattan jury last month on all counts in his historic hush money trial. He was convicted of falsifying business records to cover up an alleged sex scandal to protect his 2016 presidential bid.

He is also the subject of three other criminal cases, two tied to his coup attempt and a third over his handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to obstruct the subsequent investigation.

Graham: Next time, you hear the word felon in this election, I think the felon in this election is Joe Biden. What he's doing to the country is criminal. pic.twitter.com/RXv6ZnWwWP — Acyn (@Acyn) June 19, 2024

Graham went on to assert that “what happened to Trump in New York was a bunch of B.S.” and “a political hit job,” echoing his statement after the May 30 verdict.

“This is so pathetic,” the Republican Voters Against Trump group posted on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a clip of Graham’s “felon” assertion.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) said it was “sad.”

Others called him “spineless” and cowardly, noting that prior to Trump’s presidency, Graham used to have very nice things to say about Biden.

See some of the reactions below.

A reminder that, not all that long ago, @LindseyGrahamSC didn't feel compelled to kneel before a lifelong huckster, and spoke honestly and openly about how kind, decent people know @joebiden to be. Alas, the MAGA bodysnatchers showed up. As they do to the spineless among us. https://t.co/IEwoVIQiPcpic.twitter.com/zZNt6GssiC — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) June 19, 2024

I won't do that, Lindsey.

That's not how it works.

but the next time i hear "coward," "sycophant," "compromised," "sad" or "broken," I will think of you. https://t.co/IdrxSYYqbW — Marmel is Following Back More (@Marmel) June 19, 2024

America has witnessed in real time the moral disintegration of Lindsey Graham into a disgracefully dishonest, spineless Trump sycophant

Somewhere John McCain is shaking his head in sadness & disbelief, asking in a plaintive pained voice "My God, Lindsey,

what happened to you?" https://t.co/rF0oqykEA8 — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) June 19, 2024

I’m old enough to remember when Lindsey Graham said Joe Biden is the finest man he’s ever met… https://t.co/YDUAiT0fMG — Walt Bishop (@WalterJBishop) June 19, 2024

No, Lindsey, the ACTUAL felon is the guy convicted on 34 counts.



He also incited an insurrection to try to stay in power, was impeached twice, and still faces 54 felony charges, including stealing top secret documents that put our national security at risk. https://t.co/7qxvq61PfA — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) June 19, 2024

Fact check:



Biden— not a felon

Trump— felon https://t.co/lgKmdA4EK6 — @matunos@mastodon.social 🫡 (@matunos) June 19, 2024

