'This Is So Pathetic': Lindsey Graham Torched For Reality-Defying Trump Defense

Josephine Harvey
·3 min read
'This Is So Pathetic': Lindsey Graham Torched For Reality-Defying Trump Defense

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was sharply criticized on social media Tuesday after he twisted reality on Fox News.

“The next time you hear the word felon in this election, I think the felon in this election is Joe Biden,” the devoted Donald Trump ally told Fox News’ Jesse Watters.

“What he’s doing to the country is criminal. His border policies are allowing people to be raped and murdered on the street.”

The felon in this election is Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, who was found guilty by a Manhattan jury last month on all counts in his historic hush money trial. He was convicted of falsifying business records to cover up an alleged sex scandal to protect his 2016 presidential bid.

He is also the subject of three other criminal cases, two tied to his coup attempt and a third over his handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to obstruct the subsequent investigation.

Graham went on to assert that “what happened to Trump in New York was a bunch of B.S.” and “a political hit job,” echoing his statement after the May 30 verdict.

“This is so pathetic,” the Republican Voters Against Trump group posted on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a clip of Graham’s “felon” assertion.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) said it was “sad.”

Others called him “spineless” and cowardly, noting that prior to Trump’s presidency, Graham used to have very nice things to say about Biden.

See some of the reactions below.

Related...

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories