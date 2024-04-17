Pathogen scrutinized at Parkside Collegiate in St. Thomas

Southwestern Public Health is investigating a pathogen discovered last week at Parkside Collegiate Institute, in St. Thomas.

“Southwestern Public Health is aware of an illness situation at Parkside Collegiate Institute and is actively investigating the cause,” said Nicole Anderson, Communications Coordinator, Southwestern Public Health. “More information will not be available until the investigation is complete.”

When asked about the number of students and teachers affected, Ms. Anderson said: “We cannot speculate on this illness, as we do not yet know the pathogen.”

Parkside – part of the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) – has a student population of about 1,100 youths. It is the largest of four secondary schools in St. Thomas.

Cheryl Weedmark, TVDSB Manager of Communications and Public Relations, directed media inquiries to Southwest Health.

Joe Konecny, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Aylmer Express