Patience: who’s who in the cast of the Channel 4 detective drama?

Channel 4’s new detective show Patience started this week.

Set in York, it stars newcomer Ella Maisy Purvis as Patience, a young archivist at York Police who has a knack for solving crimes. But there’s a twist: Patience is autistic, and the show itself aims to also authentically explore hers (and others’) lived experiences as neurodivergent people in a world that doesn’t feel built for them.

Here’s who’s in the cast.

Patience Evans, played by Ella Maisy Purvis

Patience is a young woman who works as an archivist in the criminal records department of York Police. She’s autistic, and the quietness and solitude of the job suits her – though her knack for spotting links between crimes and cases means that she ends up assisting detective Bea Metcalf in solving a series of crimes.

"I think a lot of autistic women grow up being pulled and pushed and bent into shape to fit a mould that slots as best it can into the rest of society,” Purvis has said about the role.

"With Patience, the journey she goes on allows her to instead really come into her own and do what she needs and wants, rather than being terrified to speak up for herself."

Purvis was born in London in 2003 and trained as a classical ballet dancer before turning to acting and studying at LAMDA. She’s appeared in shows including Heartstopper and Malpractice, and in 2024 was nominated for the Breakthrough Award by the NI Royal Television Society.

She has autism and ADHD, and said that filming the show and “getting myself settled into a routine was certainly challenging… but the whole cast and crew were just incredible, and there was so much care involved from the very start that it ended up being a lot easier than I anticipated.”

Detective Bea Metcalf, played by Laura Fraser

Bea is a detective with the Yorkshire Police. She’s astute and boasts one of the highest success rates for solving cases in the country, but her home life has suffered: she’s separated from her husband and her frantic work life means she struggles to fit in time with her son.

"Bea is struggling to accept her son might be autistic," Laura Fraser says. "She finds being a detective easier than being a mother, but as the series progresses, she starts to emerge from the denial. As she becomes closer with Patience, she softens into acceptance, and develops more of an understanding of her son."

Fraser is a Scottish actress. Born in Glasgow in 1975, she’s appeared in the TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s book Neverwhere as Door, played Kate in the film A Knight’s Tale and appeared in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul as Lydia.

Calvin Baxter, played by Mark Benton

Calvin is Bea’s boss, who is responsible for handing out the cases.

"Playing the boss was a new challenge," said Benton. "When you are doing serious stuff sometimes the temptation is to mess around a little, and I did bring a little bit of comedy to the set and to the character... as an actor I liked the challenge of playing the straight guy this time.”

Yorkshire-born Benton has been acting since the early Nineties, and he’s best known for playing Eddie in Early Doors, maths teacher Daniel ‘Chalky’ Chalk in Waterloo Road and Howard in Northern Lights. In 2013, he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, and since 2018 he’s played the leading role in BBC One show Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.

Dr Loretta Parsons, played by Liza Sadovy

Loretta is the police’s forensic pathologist. She is also sceptical of Patience’s powers of deduction, but helps her and Bea in solving cases.

"I think she sort of respects and admires Patience at the same time as feeling a little bit contemptuous of and a bit threatened by her, and at first is not very friendly towards her,” Sadovy says.

Sadovy is a British actor who has appeared in Ridley Road, A Small Light, Outlander and Strike: The Ink Black Heart, as well as 2007’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. She also won an Olivier Award in 2022 for playing Fräulein Schneider in Cabaret.

Billy Thompson, played by Connor Curren

Billy leads the autistic support group that Patience attends, and Bea comes to know him as well. "He is very much a diplomatic and compassionate person, working through his own mind by helping others work through theirs – although later in the series we see that Billy perhaps needs more help from others than he leads on,” he says.

Curren grew up in Glasgow. He’s autistic, and one of his first major roles was playing the lead in the stage adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time. He’s also appeared opposite Christopher Eccleston in the CBBC show Dodger and played Joey in detective series Whitstable Pearl.

DS Jake Hunter, played by Nathan Welsh

Jake is Bea’s colleague. He also works as a detective, and initially he’s very sceptical of Bea’s faith in Patience and her abilities. "At the heart of him, he's a good guy, and to quote The Wire he's 'Good Police',” Welsh says about his character. “I think he loves his job, wants to make a difference and is very much doing that by the book."

Welsh himself has recently appeared in the BBC’s Am I Being Unreasonable?, the Disney+ series Culprits and Apple TV+ series Trying.

Elliot Scott, played by Tom Lewis

Elliot is another colleague of Bea’s – while Lewis, who plays him, is best known for his role as Thomas Sowden in the BBC show Gentleman Jack, and for playing Michael Hosea in the 2022 film Redeeming Love.

Patience is streaming on Channel 4 at 9pm