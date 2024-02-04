Patient in extremely critical condition triggers a hazardous material incident at Omaha hospital
A patient was in extremely critical condition and triggered a hazardous materials incident at Bergan Mercy Hospital.
A patient was in extremely critical condition and triggered a hazardous materials incident at Bergan Mercy Hospital.
Toxicology results reportedly note cocaine and fentanyl in the men’s systems
Family members of the victim didn't find out about his death until they tried to report him missing days later, according to a Colorado news outlet.
Florida Man strikes again!
Charlotte Bright, charged in the deaths of 14 horses between Feb. 1 and April 8, 2023 has elected to be tried by a Court of King's Bench judge without a jury.Bright was charged with three criminal offences.The first charge alleges Bright wilfully neglected or failed to provide suitable and adequate food, water, shelter and care to the horses.The second alleges Bright killed, maimed, wounded or injured horses. The third charge alleges she wilfully permitted to be caused unnecessary pain, sufferin
Travis Patron, founder of the now-defunct Canadian Nationalist Party, argued that he was upholding the law when he approached an off-duty police officer and questioned his relationship with his girlfriend.Patron, 32, was found guilty in January of criminal harassment and breaching a probation order to keep the peace.On July 30, 2023, he confronted an off-duty police officer in Saskatoon's Midtown Plaza asking them questions about their culture, background and why the officer was walking around w
Toronto police are warning the public about a man who is allegedly passing himself off as a fundraiser for the SickKids Hospital Foundation. They say they have received multiple reports about a man pretending to raise money for the charity in the downtown core. Police say he dresses like a real SickKids representative with a fake identification badge as he goes door to door in apartment buildings. They allege he has become aggressive and intimidating at times. Police say he only asks for cash, w
Rick Smith said the teen who lived next to him at the Park Motel in Trenton, Ont. had always kept to himself, but in early January he noticed his neighbour's unit seemed especially quiet.He remembers telling his wife, "I bet you there's something wrong over there."A few days later, police arrived for a wellness check and found the body of 17-year-old Kiean Stoddard.That was on Jan. 7. Nearly a month later, five people have now been charged with first-degree murder.The sign outside the Park Motel
“Nobody even knew where she was at,” the baby’s father said.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the law, officials and a defense lawyer said. The verdict follows another case in which Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday for corruption. It comes ahead of Feb. 8 parliamentary elections in which Khan has already been disqualified because of his graft convictions.
A Pennsylvania mom has been charged with child endangerment. Manheim Township Police say she allegedly moved to another state and left her child behind with no food, water or heat.
A former Boston Police police officer in the K-9 unit pleaded guilty to felony charges on Thursday for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Joseph Robert Fisher, 52, of Plymouth, Mass., pleaded guilty to eight counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain police officers, obstruction of law enforcement during a…
Renell Charles was killed stabbed shortly after the end of the school day in what police described as a ‘brutal attack’ in May 2023.
A boy shot and killed a man inside an RTD bus in southwest Denver late last month because the man’s leg was blocking the aisle on the bus, investigators with the Denver Police Department said Friday.
John George Todd III said he “absolutely” takes responsibility for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.
Protesters gathered in the Montreal neighbourhood of La Petite-Patrie on Saturday afternoon to voice their opposition to Quebec's Bill 31 and the province's housing minister. If adopted, the housing bill would allow landlords to reject any request for a lease transfer — which some tenants see as a way of limiting rent increases — without specifying why, and then cancel the lease. "Tenants in Quebec are suffocating," said Cédric Dussault, spokesperson for Regroupement des comités logement et asso
MIAMI (AP) — Three-year-old twins died after being found unresponsive in a car parked along Interstate 95 in Miami early Friday and the female driver was critically injured when she jumped off an overpass when police arrived, authorities said. The investigation had traffic tied up north of Downtown Miami and was delaying commuter trains. Miami-Dade County Police said 911 calls were received at about 2 a.m. about the boy and girl, who were in the backseat of a car parked on the Golden Glades Inte
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says it's not "necessary" for the NHL to suspend without pay four players who have been criminally charged with sexual assault.The charges are tied to an alleged group sexual assault by players from Canada's 2018 World Junior team who went on to play in the NHL. Police allege the incident happened in a player's hotel room following a Hockey Canada Foundation Gala and Golf event on June 19, 2018.Bettman told a press conference Friday the NHL players allegedly involve
North Carolina has one of the highest rates of children killed in unintentional shootings in the nation.
The victim of a paedophile clown has spoken out for the first time after he raped and groomed her as a child. Robert Jamieson, known as 'Bobby Bubbles', 49, was jailed for 14 years for raping a girl under the age of 13 after grooming her to believe she was in love with him. Chloe Birkin, 36, who has bravely waived her anonymity, was just 12-years-old when she was sexually assaulted by the children's entertainer. Jamieson was eventually found guilty of 10 sexual offences against her in December 2019 - including four of indecency with a child and two of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13. He had been in a relationship with Chloe's older sister - who wishes to remain anonymous - and moved into the family home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, in 1999. Jamieson preyed on his vulnerable victim, convincing her that they were in an intimate relationship before carrying out a myriad of sexual offences - including taking her virginity. Chloe kept Jamieson's despicable behaviour to herself and refused to co-operate with the initial police investigation in 2002 - convinced that they were "in love". It was only when her own daughter turned 12 in 2015, that the brave mum-of-three decided to report her abuser. Jamieson denied any wrongdoing but was convicted of ten sex offences and sentenced to 14 years in prison after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in December 2019. Despite finally being brought to justice, Chloe admits that the evil clown still ''haunts'' her - as she continues to struggle with her physical and mental health.
Ukrainian shelling on the eastern occupied city of Lysychansk killed at least 20 people, Russia said Saturday, with at least 10 others wounded and rescue operations ongoing. Moscow's occupation forces said Kyiv had targeted a bakery that is popular on weekends.The attack hit almost two years into Russia's Ukraine offensive. Lysychansk, a city in the Lugansk region that had a population of around 110,000 people before Moscow's offensive, fell to Russian forces after a brutal battle in the summer