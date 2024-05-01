Patients who made own way to A&E with ‘very urgent emergency’ up by 40pc since pandemic

Michael Searles
·3 min read
The number of patients who made their own way to A&E for very urgent care increased by 40 per cent last year compared to before the pandemic.

More than half a million people in need of “very urgent emergency care” arrived at an A&E by means other than an ambulance in 2023, such as by using a taxi, public transport or being taken by a relative.

This was up by 39 per cent on the 363,000 people who did this in 2019, despite needing care for the second most serious emergency, such as a stroke, or acute chest pain, abdominal pain, or other serious but not immediately life-threatening injuries.

The data obtained by the Liberal Democrats under the Freedom of Information act also revealed that the increase disproportionately affected those aged over 65.

Almost 100,000 over 65s deemed in need of “very urgent emergency care” travelled to A&E without the aid of an ambulance last year, up by 45 per cent in 2019, when it was around 65,000.

Dip during pandemic

During that time, the number of attendances to A&E has remained largely unchanged, barring a dip during the pandemic, at around 25.6 million, which includes the same people making multiple visits.

There was a small decrease of around 70,000, or 0.25 per cent, in 2023, compared with 2019.

The number of people arriving at emergency departments in taxis, cars and via public transport, instead of ambulances, is up for all levels of emergency except for the most serious, which are classed as immediately life-threatening. The figure for the most serious cases was down by around five per cent.

Across all five codes hospitals use to measure the urgency of care required, there was a 15.7 per cent increase in non-ambulance arrivals, rising to 20.7 per cent among the over 65s.

It comes against a backdrop of slow ambulance response times and hospital handover delays.

The average response time for category two calls, which includes heart attack and stroke patients but where there is not an imminent threat to life, was around 36 minutes in 2023, above a revised target of 30 minutes. This was improved on the 2022 figure but up from the 22 minutes in 2019.

A key cause of the new figures is the delays in handing over patients to emergency departments at hospitals in order to get back out on the road. The target time is 15 minutes but up to 30,000 ambulances a week have been delayed this winter, double the number in 2019-20.

‘Uber-ambulance crisis’

Daisy Cooper MP, the Lib Dems’ health spokesman, said there was an “uber-ambulance crisis”.

“With ambulance response times soaring, more and more people in need of urgent care are making their own way to A&E rather than risking agonising waits.

“Behind each one of these statistics is someone in pain and anxious that they won’t get the care they need in time.”

She added: “We urgently need investment in our emergency services and more beds in our hospitals, so that patients in urgent need know that an ambulance will arrive in time.”

Saffron Cordery, the deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said that demand had “gone through the roof but trusts and staff continue to work flat out”.

She said: “Nobody in the NHS wants people to have to wait too long for the care they need.

“Despite their best efforts stretched teams face an uphill battle as demand – one third higher than before the pandemic – keeps outstripping available resources and staff.

She said that this year had been one of the busiest ever for ambulance callouts and that “adequate long-term investment is needed in these services alongside sustained efforts to recruit, train and retain staff”.

The Department of Health was asked for comment.

