'Patients must be at the centre of cancer research'

Amelia Reynolds - BBC Look East and Harriet Heywood - BBC News, Cambridgeshire
Fiona Carey pictured in a hospital ward's corridor. She is wearing a burgundy jacket, a close colour match to her short red hair and lipstick. She also wears a khaki green top, gold necklace and oval framed glasses. She is smiling at the camera. The corridor has wooden doors, white walls and brown laminated flooring.
Fiona Carey, who was diagnosed with cancer 23 years ago, has been involved in the planning of a new cancer hospital in Cambridge [ AMELIA REYNOLDS/BBC]

A woman who has lived with cancer for more than two decades has said patients must be at the centre of research - after a £173m grant was given to study the disease.

Cambridge scientists have received the money - the single largest grant ever awarded by Cancer Research UK, outside of London - to study how cancers develop, grow and spread.

Fiona Carey, 63, an advanced kidney cancer patient, was diagnosed 23 years ago and has worked with leaders at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus to ensure patients' experiences are put first.

She welcomed the funding for the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, which has more than 300 scientists.

Self taken portrait photo of Fiona Carey with her young grandson. She has blue eyes and is looking at the camera. Her grandson, who also has blue eyes, is sat on her knee wearing a khaki-green jumper. They appear to be sat in a canteen or restaurant, as there are tables and chairs in the background.
Ms Carey’s son recently had a child of his own, which she said brought her a lot of joy [Cancer Research UK]

The institute's director, Prof Greg Hannon, said the grant would "greatly aid the recruitment of top-tier international talent".

He said: "In a golden era for life sciences, this funding bolsters Cambridge as a major global hub for cancer research.

"Only through understanding all aspects of the disease can we prevent, detect and treat cancer so that everybody can lead longer, better lives, free from fear of cancer."

It is hoped the funding will help the institute find new ways to transform the lives of patients.

Ms Carey, who said there was no cure for her cancer, wanted to push for patients to be involved with, and have a say in, the direction of research.

Ms Carey in a hospital bed wearing a clinical white-and-blue hospital gown. She has short red her and is smiling slightly at the camera. Her head is resting on a pillow and she has a paper wristband on her left arm which rests across her stomach. On her upper left arm is what appears to be a blue blood pressure machine. In the top right of the image, almost out of shot, is a medical professional at a computer wearing teal-coloured scrubs.
Ms Carey has had the same oncologist at Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, since her diagnosis and has undergone surgery and radiotherapy [Cancer Research UK]

A GP discovered a tumour, about the size of a baking potato, on Ms Carey's kidney after she had a persistent cough.

"I remember going to fireworks, my son was eight, I thought 'is he going to have to watch fireworks for the rest of his life without his mum?'" she told BBC Look East.

She said cancer was never far from her mind, but she was "putting one foot in front of the other".

Ms Carey playing wheelchair basketball. She wears a blue vest with a yellow design on the arms and sides. It has a number nine in the top left corner and a blue and yellow circle logo in the top right. Ms Carey has the basketball in her hands and is looking towards the direction of the net, away from the camera, with a look of concentration on her face. She has short red hair and plasters on her right upper arm, wrist, and on some fingers.
Ms Carey, who is also captain of a women's wheelchair basketball team, says she continues to live a fun, full life, and is taking a drug to control her tumours, as she cannot have more surgery [British Wheelchair Basketball]

She continued to advocate for other patients, adding it was important patients were offered the right treatment at the right time - as those treatments were being developed.

"For example, what you don’t want is for your cancer to be sorted, but your guts to be messed up so you can’t eat properly," she said.

'Changing the story of cancer'

In the UK, cancer death rates have fallen by 10%, but in the East of England about 37,400 people are still diagnosed, with about 15,700 people dying every year.

Vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge, Prof Deborah Prentice, said Cambridge was "changing the story of cancer".

“From understanding and detecting cancer at its very earliest stages, to developing kinder treatments, to building the Cambridge Cancer Research Hospital," she said.

"For many years now, Cancer Research UK has played a vital role in enabling this world-leading work."

BBC Look East will broadcast a special programme live from the Addenbrooke's campus on Wednesday 16th October on BBC 1 at 18:30 BST.

There will be an invited audience of people who have had cancer, are being treated for cancer or are living with the disease. Fiona Carey will be part of the audience.

