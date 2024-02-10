Work on patios, stage underway at Market Slip: CAO

Patios are going up and concrete pavers are going down at the Market Slip public space, CAO Brent McGovern told council Monday.

The public area between Market Square and the Fundy Quay waterfront development was renamed Ihtoli-maqahamok – The Gathering Space in October, and is set to include a skating oval, stage, tidal steps and a fountain, as well as all-season patios. Work on the $33 million project began in 2022 and was meant to wrap up in 2023, but is now set for April or May, Brunswick News reported in December.

McGovern told council that work on the north-side retaining wall above the tidal steps is almost complete, and construction has begun on the south side retaining wall.

"These walls will shape the outlook areas over the tidal steps," McGovern said.

Work on the rock-pool fountains and installation of concrete pavers are also underway, he said. Electrical and mechanical work is being done inside the stage building, as well as construction of its wooden ceiling. The framing is also going up on patio enclosures, and work on furniture and decking on the Harbour Passage additions is in, with work on the wooden handrail underway, according to McGovern.

Mayor Donna Reardon called the Gathering Space project "fantastic," saying she walks past it each day.

"It's great to see it, watch it come along, the interlocking brick," Reardon said. "It's a great project, it's wonderful to have a gathering space, I love the name, Ihtoli-maqahamok, it's very lyrical."

For the past two years, businesses contended with temporary patios on gravel as work continued, and McGill’s, a well-known restaurant on the boardwalk, cited the construction as one of the factors when it closed down in September. As to what the coming spring and summer will look like, Reardon said it will all change once the patios open.

"Once those patios open up, it's going to be busy down there. It was busy there before, but it's going to be amazing down there now," she said, adding there's more room with the stage moved farther back. "It's interesting, there's things for families to do down there ... Harbour Passage will be connected. So it's all good."

Story continues

McGovern's update also covered plans with the new central peninsula school adjacent to Rainbow Park and north-end school on Ropewalk Road, saying work is ongoing with Anglophone School District South and "good progress is being made" and public engagement is planned in the spring on how to accommodate construction in the park. Both schools are set to open in September of 2026, he said.

With files from Emma McPhee

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal