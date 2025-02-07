Patricia Arquette Made a Pact With Her Actor Ex-Husband to ‘Eat Garlic If We Had to Do Love Scenes’ With Others; But Only She Followed

Patricia Arquette recently told “Severance” co-star Adam Scott during a game of “Hot Ones Versus” that her actor ex-husband once screwed her over after they made a pact about doing sex scenes in movies and television shows.

“I was married to somebody at the time and we were very young and impressionable people,” Arquette said. “We made a deal that we were going to eat garlic if we had to do love scenes, so I ate garlic before I had to kiss Ewan McGregor and I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry, but I told my husband I was going to have to eat some garlic.’”

“Then he had to do a love scene and I’m like, ‘Well, did you eat garlic?’ He’s like, ‘I thought we were kidding,’” she continued. “I was like, ‘What?!’”

Arquette did not name her ex-husband, but the “Hot Ones” video showed red carpet photos of her alongside Nicolas Cage. The actors were married from 1995 until 2001, and Arquette starred opposite McGregor during that time in the 1997 horror movie “Nightwatch.” It was their first and only movie together and would’ve been shot during her marriage to Cage.

“Nightwatch” starred McGregor as a law student working a night job as a security guard who makes it his mission to track down a serial killer. Arquette co-starred alongside Josh Brolin, Lauren Graham and Nick Nolte.

Watch Arquette and Scott’s full “Hot Ones Versus” interview in the video below.

