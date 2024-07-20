Patrick, Brittany Mahomes have daughter use tic-tac-toe for their gender reveal

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read

It’s another girl for the Mahomeses.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife, Brittany, on Friday shared a video of their gender reveal, and their 3-year-old daughter, Sterling helped.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes, who previously used squirt guns for a gender reveal for their 1-year-old son Bronze, had their daughter play a game this time.

A tic-tac-toe board was used and Sterling turned the clues (pink Xs for a girl and blue circles for a boy). There was pink smoke and confetti as well. Sterling held a “Big Sister” pennant and her parents shared a sweet kiss.

This was a fun way to reveal the baby would be a girl.

Fans believe Brittany Mahomes, who is co-owner of the Kansas City Current, may have let good friend Taylor Swift know there would be a gender reveal.

That’s based on what Swift wore in her Eras Tour concert.

