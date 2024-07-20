Patrick, Brittany Mahomes have daughter use tic-tac-toe for their gender reveal
It’s another girl for the Mahomeses.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife, Brittany, on Friday shared a video of their gender reveal, and their 3-year-old daughter, Sterling helped.
Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes, who previously used squirt guns for a gender reveal for their 1-year-old son Bronze, had their daughter play a game this time.
A tic-tac-toe board was used and Sterling turned the clues (pink Xs for a girl and blue circles for a boy). There was pink smoke and confetti as well. Sterling held a “Big Sister” pennant and her parents shared a sweet kiss.
This was a fun way to reveal the baby would be a girl.
Congrats to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, new baby girl on the way!!! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/rc169B6K2M
— Lexi (@lexiosborne) July 20, 2024
Another baby girl on the way for the Mahomes family! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/8MCwXjXskZ
— Dante' Jones (@Dantej21) July 19, 2024
Fans believe Brittany Mahomes, who is co-owner of the Kansas City Current, may have let good friend Taylor Swift know there would be a gender reveal.
That’s based on what Swift wore in her Eras Tour concert.
Taylor using Blue top and Pink skirt today because of Brittany Mahomes' baby gender reveal, she's so mastermind #GelsenkirchenTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/E5viW3FTL4
— Gabrielle (@briecartni) July 20, 2024