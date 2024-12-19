Patrick and Brittany Mahomes dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Eras Tour party

The Eras Tour came to a close on December 8, putting a bow on nearly two years of touring. Taylor Swift performed a remarkable 149 shows across five continents and became the highest-grossing tour in history with over a billion dollars made.

Such an accomplishment deserves a big celebration, and we got photos from an Eras Tour-themed party that some in attendance said was Travis Kelce's doing. Friends of the couple were in attendance dressed as her Eras.

Kelce's Kansas City teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany were there, and the duo dressed like the pop star and tight end. Patrick perfectly deployed the top hat and tails look that Kelce executed on stage in London, while Brittany went with a very Fearless dress and "Karma" jacket.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/7WPbaJhLVr — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) December 18, 2024

