Patrick Dempsey Jokes That Being Named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Made Him 'More Anxiety-Ridden' (Exclusive)

The 'Grey's Anatomy' star earned the coveted title in 2023

James Gourley/Getty; Carter Smith Patrick Dempsey at the re-opening of the TAG Heuer Sydney flagship store on Feb. 29, 2024 in Sydney.

Patrick Dempsey is keeping it real.

The actor, 58, opens up in this week's issue of PEOPLE about being named Sexiest Man Alive in 2023, shortly before this year's pick will be revealed on Nov. 12.

When asked if he used the highly coveted title to his advantage in any way, Dempsey says with a laugh, "No, it makes me more anxiety-ridden. I needed to stay in shape, to train more."

"But it’s amazing the reach it has," he continued. "I think it’s a tremendous platform to do something positive with ... It's allowed me to talk about The Dempsey Center [which focuses on cancer care]."

"Fame in itself is quite empty, but if you can do something, and you can be of service, that is truly what life is about and gives you meaning and joy," adds the Grey's Anatomy alum.

Carter Smith Patrick Dempsey for PEOPLE's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive.

According to Dempsey, being named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive was an honor, though he says he doesn't take it too seriously overall.

"It’s really good for one’s ego, but it’s so subjective," The Enchanted star admits. "There are so many wonderful men that are out there that are attractive in many ways, either just physically or just who they are as a person, so you take it seriously enough to be grateful, but don’t take it too serious, though."

As for earning the title after past honorees, including stars like Chris Evans, Idris Elba, David Beckham, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney and Matthew McConaughey, Dempsey says, "It’s a great group of people to be a part of."

"There are some remarkable men who've done incredible things, so it's nice to be a part of that," he adds.

