Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’

Chemistry came easy for Patrick J. Adams and one of his most notable scene partners.

The Suits alum recently recalled meeting his co-star Meghan Markle for the first time, which actually happened before they were cast on the USA series, which ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019.

“Meghan and I had done a pilot before, a terrible, terrible pilot together,” recalled Adams to co-star Sarah Rafferty on their Sidebar rewatch podcast. “There was a setting up of a romantic relationship in that particular pilot too, and then we never saw each other again. The pilot failed, it was terrible and went away. So we had never seen each other or spoken to each other again.”

Adams starred in Suits as unlicensed lawyer Mike Ross, who finds himself working at one of New York City’s biggest law firms while on the run from a drug deal gone bad. Throughout the show, he develops a romance with co-worker Rachel Zane (Markle).

“And then I saw her at the call[backs],” Adams said. “I was in there because I was the first to be cast for the show, so when I went in to do the chemistry reads with Rachel, she was right there. And she said, ‘Hi.’ And I went, ‘Oh my god! So good to see you.'”

He continued, “And so, I think our just knowing each other and just getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another, really helped that chemistry read. And it was just clear that we had an easy-going thing when we went into that room. And it was pretty clear, if I remember correctly, that she was gonna get the part from the minute that we did the chemistry read. It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else.”

Markle starred alongside Adams through Season 7, before marrying Prince Harry in a royal wedding on May 19, 2018.

In June, Adams said Suits creator Aaron Korsh is “definitely” interested in “trying to get the band back together” for a potential reunion movie, adding: “It’s gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible.”

