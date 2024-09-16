Patrick Mahomes Celebrates 29th Birthday at Lavish Bash with Pregnant Wife Brittany: 'Celebrating Our Boy'

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will be turning 29 on Tuesday, Sept. 17

brittany Mahomes/instagram Patrick Mahomes celebrates his 29th birthday

Patrick Mahomes is celebrating another trip around the sun!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who is turning 29 on Tuesday, Sept. 17, marked the occasion with a pre-birthday bash following the Chiefs' 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Sharing a series of clips from the party on her Instagram Stories, Patrick’s wife Brittany, 29, who is expecting their third baby, revealed a large black and red balloon backdrop that featured a giant silver number 29.

“Celebrating our boy,” the former soccer player and Kansas City Current co-owner said as she filmed the silver and red decorations.

Going on to reveal a large childhood photo of her husband, she added, “This cutie boy.”

The bash also included a photo booth and another backdrop that read, “Patrick’s 29.”

brittany Mahomes/instagram Patrick Mahomes

Brittany then shared a Boomerang video of a personalized red cup and a can cooler that was decorated with childhood photos of the birthday boy. While the cup read, "Straight Outta 95," the can sleeve was printed with the words, "Throwing It Back To '95," to mark the year Patrick was born.

In another video, Patrick was captured standing by three large cookies, including a 2 and a 9, that featured icing and lit candles, along with another person.

brittany Mahomes/instagram Patrick Mahomes' birthday party

A crowd could then be heard singing "Happy Birthday" to the pair as they blew out the candles in front of what appeared to be an aquarium.

Ahead of the party, Brittany revealed they would be celebrating Patrick’s birthday after the Chiefs' latest game.

“We’re celebrating somebody’s birthday after the game,” she said as she filmed a black and white column decoration covered with childhood photos of Patrick. “And I can’t get over how cute he is," she added.

Brittany was joined at the game by the couple's two children — daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Bronze, who turns two in November — to cheer on Patrick, with soon-to-be mom-of-three supporting in style in vintage Chanel for the occasion.

