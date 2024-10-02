Patrick Mahomes Celebrates After Travis Kelce Owes Up on their College Football Bet

Mahomes’ alma mater Texas Tech played Kelce's University of Cincinnati, with the Red Raiders besting the Bearcats, 44-41

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is collecting on a bet he made with teammate Travis Kelce!

After Mahomes’ alma mater Texas Tech defeated Kelce’s Cincinnati Bearcats 44-41, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was forced to make good on the terms of the wager.

During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce opened the show by donning Tech's Red Raiders mascot head – which he told brother Jason Kelce “smelled exactly like our hockey equipment.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

Mahomes later celebrated winning the bet on X with Tech's rallying cry: "WreckEm.”

Elsewhere on the podcast, Travis took issue with those who called his performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 29 a "comeback game."

Kelce's 89 yards were more than he recorded in the first three games combined, but still the athlete said he wasn't "great" by his own standards.

David Eulitt/Getty Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

"A big game is like, I score a touchdown or something," Travis told his brother on the podcast. "I was accountable this game, I didn’t have any drops, which is what happened in Atlanta to make me feel like I had a bad game. I didn’t have an outstanding game."

The Chiefs star went on to explain that as long as his team is winning — and Kansas City is, with a 4-0 record on the season — then everything else is "just noise."

"Everything outside of the building is just noise," Travis said. "I helped my team find a way to win and that is all that will ever matter."

Read the original article on People.