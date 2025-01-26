Patrick Mahomes' Grandfather Is in Hospice, Quarterback's Mom Randi Reveals: 'Lost for Words'

Randi announced on Instagram that her father is in hospice, months after revealing a previous hospital stay

Patrick Mahomes' grandfather is in hospice care, the Kansas City Chiefs star's mother Randi Mahomes has announced.

On Jan. 24, Randi revealed that her father, Randy, entered hospice care months after a previously announced hospital stay.

In an Instagram Stories upload, Randi shared an image of herself and her dad, alongside a caption referencing bible verse Colossians 3:20: "Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord."

"My dad is in hospice and I'm lost for words 🙏🙏🙏," she wrote over the image.

Randi Mahomes/Instagram Randi Martin and her father, Randy

The news of Patrick's grandfather's health comes over four months after Randi announced on her X account in September that her dad had been hospitalized for an undisclosed reason.

"Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy," she wrote at the time. "He is in the hospital and is not well. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

In the weeks to follow, Randi continued to update fans on her dad's status, sharing an image of him watching one of Patrick's games on television on Sept. 29, before revealing that she also paid him a visit in November.

"Had the best day visiting my dad.. please keep him in your prayers to get stronger #blessed," Randi wrote on Nov. 12.

The latest family update arrives shortly before Patrick, 29, and the Chiefs are set to take on the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 26.

The winner of the match-up will advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Patrick Mahomes appears at a news conference in Kansas City on Jan. 18, 2025

The quarterback and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have a new addition to their family in newborn daughter Golden Raye, who they welcomed earlier this month on Jan. 12. The duo is also parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2.

Speaking with reporters at a recent press conference, when asked if he and Brittany, 29, have plans to add another Mahomes to the crew, Patrick clarified that he's personally "good with three for right now."

"We'll see down the line, maybe," he continued. "But my goal was always three. So we've had three. And we'll stick there for a while and see if we need to come back and get another one later on."

At the time, the athlete also revealed that Brittany was "doing everything" as they transitioned to becoming a family of five, noting that he's been "just trying to be supportive" amid the NFL playoffs.

Patrick then described what it's like to see his two older children adjust to having a baby sister. "It's cool to welcome another baby girl in our family and see how our kids react to her," he said. "Having baby sissy and stuff like that — it's been a lot of fun."



